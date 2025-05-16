For months now, the mayor’s chair in Visakhapatnam has been making headlines. From no-confidence motions to other allegations, the political scene in Vizag has become turbulent. As this situation evolves, one question stands out: Who exactly is the mayor, and how does this role differ from the commissioner, the MLA, or others in power?

Who is a Mayor?

A mayor is the elected head of a municipal corporation – the civic body that runs the city. For us, it’s the GVMC (Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation). The Mayor is considered the 1st citizen of the city and represents the city in all the major meetings related to the city and addresses many civic issues, like roads, water, sanitation, and urban planning in the city.

Think of the mayor as the political face of the city’s local government, the position is more of a ceremonial role, just like the president of the country or the Governor of the state.

The mayor in most municipal corporations is elected by the corporators or ward councillors (representatives from different wards), which makes the mayor politically accountable. The mayor is not appointed, but chosen.

Who is the Municipal Commissioner?

Even though the mayor’s position itself is strong, it doesn’t hold direct executive power. Who has the executive power? The municipal commissioner and zonal commissioners, who are the heads of the city and its zones and are appointed by the state government. They hold executive power.

In Vizag, we have 8 zones, which are headed by 8 zonal commissioners, and P Sampath Kumar (IAS) is the current municipal commissioner of the GVMC.

Hierarchy of GVMC:

What About the MLA Then?

The MLA (Member of Legislative Assembly) operates at the state level, not the city level. An MLA represents a legislative constituency (like Visakhapatnam North or South) and focuses on state government decisions like lawmaking, policies, and budgets that impact the entire district or area, including villages and rural zones.

In simple terms:

A mayor focuses on civic issues inside the city and acts as the head, and the Municipal Commissioner is the executive head.

An MLA focuses on state-level policy for a region that includes the city.

But in practice, MLAs often have more influence, more funds, and better access to power, so they sometimes overshadow local bodies like mayors and corporators.

