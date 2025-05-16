In an incident that has left residents unnerved, a “naked thief” was caught on CCTV cameras in the middle of a robbery in Visakhapatnam. The robbery took place in MVP Sector 6, under the jurisdiction of the MVP Police Station. The footage shows a man entering a house without a single item of clothing or any weapon. Authorities believe the suspect intentionally committed the theft in the nude to create the impression of mental instability if caught.

The accused has been identified as Potti Vijay, a repeat offender from Kothavalasa in Vizianagaram district. Police revealed that four cases have already been registered against him in Kothavalasa, and two more complaints have surfaced following this recent incident.

The Visakhapatnam City Police, along with the Crimes Department, are now scanning CCTV footage from nearby areas to trace the movements of this naked thief and determine if he is linked to other unsolved cases. A formal case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.

Read also: Sleeper-Class Visakhapatnam-Bengaluru Vande Bharat demanded

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.