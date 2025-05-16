The survival trope in movies and television shows is one of the popular genres, attracting a large fan base across the globe. Within this genre, survival amid alien invasion interests many – the idea of the extra terrestrial is spine-tingling yet exciting! If you’re a fan of alien invasion movies and series or simply looking for something captivating to watch, you’ve just found the perfect spot! Here are some top-rated alien invasion movies and series!

1. Edge of Tomorrow (Netflix, Amazon Prime Video)

After an alien species has taken over Earth and killed millions, humanity has created a separate military unit to combat them. Cage arrives at the military base and travels for combat. But something happens, and Cage is brought back to the time he arrived at the base. Now, he has to work with decorated war hero Sergeant Rita to find a glitch while undergoing endless loops of time.

2. Invasion (Apple TV+, Amazon Prime Video)

Earth has new visitors, and it is safe to assume they are not here with good intentions. During this crisis, people around the world are focusing on only one thing – protecting their families no matter the consequences.

3. The Thing (Apple TV+, Amazon Prime Video)

An alien is better identifiable because of its unique anatomy. But what if the alien can shape-shift? This is what a group of scientists encountered in the middle of Antarctica while investigating an alien spaceship.

With the goal of apprehending the alien species, the scientists find themselves at a crossroads where they have to navigate through this complexity. Known as one of the best science fiction and horror films ever made, this should be on your watchlist if you love alien invasion movies!

4. Duty After School (Viki)

A cluster of alien species invades the Earth and starts multiplying. South Korea’s military force is on the verge of collapsing, and the government has begun to recruit senior high school students to fight against the aliens.

Based on a webtoon of the same name, this sci-fi dystopian thriller introduces a fresh outlook on the alien invasion theme.

5. War of the Worlds

It was a normal day for Ray as he was in charge of the children and looking forward to spending the day with them. But life is unpredictable with its twists. What starts as a thunderstorm turns out to be a full-scale alien invasion, which is just getting started on inhabiting Earth.

Will Ray manage to stay alive while protecting his children?

6. The Quiet Place Franchise (Apple TV+, JioHotstar, Amazon Prime Video)

This list would not be complete without mentioning this iconic franchise. Featuring an alien species with acute hearing sense and impenetrable armour, the only way to stay alive is not to make a sound.

The three movies, A Quiet Place, A Quiet Place Part II, and A Quiet Place: Day One, explore the protagonists surviving the deadly aliens while making no sound. The franchise has a combined gross of $900 million, making this a must-watch alien invasion movie!

With these top-rated alien invasion movies and series, your next watch is sorted! Be it supernatural, apocalyptic, zombie, or alien, these movies and series are famous for their intense action sequences, intriguing storylines, and emotional aspects. So, what are you waiting for? Grab your popcorn, get comfortable and watch these entertaining flicks!

