There are a variety of new movie and web series releases today on our favourite OTT platforms. From a new historical K-drama that toes the line between romance and forbidden love, a dark Tamil thriller that reunites two exes through a murder, to a sci-fi comedy starring a robot that wants to use its newfound free will to binge soap operas (sound familiar?), the new OTT releases this week promise entertainment that'll only serve to make your weekend better! Check out the list here:

Dear Hongrang

A long-lost heir returns after 12 years, but with no memory of his past and a hidden secret. Is he truly the missing Hongrang or an imposter?

Set in the Joseon era, this historical K-drama follows Hongrang’s mysterious reappearance and the suspicions it sparks in his family, especially his step-sister Jae-Yi, who starts to doubt his identity while slowly falling for him. With power struggles, forbidden emotions, and past traumas converging, the drama unfolds with layered intrigue.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Hai Junoon

A high-energy musical drama set in Mumbai’s elite Andersons College. The Supersonics, a prestigious legacy music team, are challenged by the rebellious new dance crew, Misfits.

As fierce rivalries unfold on and off stage, former star Gagan Ahuja is brought in to guide the Supersonics. Expect dance-offs, duels, drama, and classic Bollywood tunes in this emotional, youthful battle of ambition versus tradition.

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

Rotten Legacy

A gripping Spanish drama in the vein of Succession.

Federico Seligman, a media tycoon recovering from cancer, returns to find his children steering the family business into unfamiliar and unwelcome territory.

What follows is a tense power struggle as Federico fights to reclaim control and protect his empire from the very heirs he raised.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Nesippaya

Set largely in Portugal, this romantic action film traces the story of Arjun and Diya, lovers turned strangers.

When Diya, now working abroad, is accused of murder, Arjun embarks on a relentless mission to save her and expose the dangerous truth behind the accusation. A tale of love, separation, and suspense that unfolds with international stakes. A tale of exes, fate, and tragedy, this is one of the most dramatic new movies releasing on OTT this week.

OTT Platform: Lionsgate Play

Madame Web

Marvel takes a suspenseful turn with Madame Web, a standalone origin story starring Dakota Johnson as Cassandra Webb, a paramedic in Manhattan who suddenly develops the ability to see the future.

As she uncovers haunting secrets from her past, she connects with three young women destined for greatness – if they can survive the threat that hunts them all. If you’re a Marvel fan, this is a mandatory watch of the new movies on OTT this week!

OTT Platform: SonyLIV

Murderbot

A hilarious and sharp sci-fi comedy featuring a rogue security android (voiced by Alexander Skarsgård) who secretly overrides its programming just to… watch soap operas. Disguising itself while assigned to protect a group of scientists on a dangerous planet, Murderbot struggles between its mission and its true passion – human drama on screen. Think Wall-E meets The Office with lasers. If a good laugh is what you seek, you’ll find it here – this is one of the quirkiest new web series releasing on OTT this week!

OTT Platform: Apple TV+

Football Parents

A light-hearted comedy exploring the chaotic world of youth football through the eyes of overzealous parents.

When newcomer Lilian tries to steer clear of the intense parental drama, her son Levi becomes fast friends with the team leader’s quirky child. Hilarious, awkward, and painfully relatable for anyone who’s ever endured weekend sports games.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Agnyathavasi

Set in the peaceful yet secretive Malenadu region of Karnataka during the 1990s, this rural crime mystery follows Inspector Govindu. When the peaceful village of Nalkeri is shaken by a murder, Govindu’s investigation unravels ties to a 1970s case and a tangled web of secrets.

With layered characters like Rohit, the tech introducer, and Pankaja, with connections to the victim’s estranged son, this film explores silence, guilt, and forgotten histories. If you’re into gritty and suspenseful movies, this is a must-watch title on the list of new OTT releases this week!

OTT platform: Zee5

Gangers

Saravanan, a PE teacher in small-town Tamil Nadu, assembles an unlikely gang – including a constable, a rickshaw driver, and even a henchman – for the biggest heist the town has ever seen. Packed with comedy, camaraderie, and chaos, Gangers is a riotous ride about friendship, mischief, and uncovering buried truths.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

The Quilters

An emotional short documentary that takes you inside a Missouri maximum-security prison, where incarcerated men create intricate quilts for children in foster care. A moving narrative about healing, redemption, and human connection through unexpected artistry.

OTT Platform: Netflix

