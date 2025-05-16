In a major push toward sustainable public transport, EKA Mobility has secured a contract to deliver and operate 750 electric buses across 11 cities in Andhra Pradesh (AP). The initiative is being rolled out in partnership with GreenCell Mobility, a leading player in electric mobility solutions in India.

The fleet will comprise 129 nine-meter and 621 twelve-meter fully electric buses, which will soon be seen on the roads of Amravati, Anantapur, Kadapa, Kakinada, Kurnool, Rajamahendravaram, Nellore, Guntur, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, and Tirupati.

This ambitious project aligns with the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation’s (APSRTC) broader plan to gradually phase out diesel buses and fully transition to electric vehicles by 2029. The shift aims to curb carbon emissions and bring down maintenance costs, in accordance with the state’s recently announced electric vehicle policy.

The buses are being introduced under the Central Government’s Prime Minister’s E-Bus Seva Scheme, which has allotted AP 750 electric buses on a rental model. Of these, Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Guntur, and Nellore will each receive 100 buses. Amaravati, Kadapa, Kurnool, Anantapur, Tirupati, Kakinada, and Rajamahendravaram have been allotted 50 buses each, with Tirupati receiving an additional 300 buses to strengthen its fleet.

The central government is also supporting the initiative with a subsidy of Rs 35 lakh per bus, directly disbursed to the service providers.

Reacting to the development, Sudhir Mehta, Founder and Chairman of EKA Mobility & Pinnacle Industries Limited, stated, “We are proud to partner with the Government of Andhra Pradesh and collaborate with GreenCell Mobility to deliver green, smart, and efficient transportation solutions for the people of the state. This partnership marks a significant step toward building smarter, more sustainable cities across India.”

Devndra Chawla, MD & CEO, GreenCell Mobility, remarked, “We are honoured to join hands with the Government of Andhra Pradesh to support the state’s transition to sustainable public transport. This project is a major milestone in our mission to transform mass mobility through zero-emission electric buses. Together, we are enabling cleaner cities, generating green jobs, and building a more sustainable future for millions.”

