The Government of Andhra Pradesh is setting the stage for a record-breaking event on June 21, as it plans to host the largest-ever yoga gathering at a single location to mark International Yoga Day. With an ambitious goal of drawing around 2.5 lakh participants to the Yoga Day celebrations in Vizag, the event is being meticulously planned to eclipse the current Guinness World Record set by Surat in 2023, where 1.53 lakh people joined a yoga session. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the 11th International Yoga Day celebrations in Vizag, alongside Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, state ministers, and other dignitaries.

Spanning the scenic coastline from RK Beach to Bheemunipatnam, the yoga session is expected to be one of the grandest ever conducted. Authorities have identified 68 locations across the region, ranging from schools, beaches, and cricket grounds to navy premises and public parks, with the collective capacity to host 2,58,948 participants.

At a recent review meeting, CM Naidu instructed officials to scale up the event’s magnitude in line with its significance. This year marks a decade of International Yoga Day. He proposed extending yoga participation to as many as 5 lakh people by including suitable spots all the way from Visakhapatnam to Srikakulam along the coast.

This should not just be an event. It should be a historic and unforgettable celebration, the Chief Minister emphasized. Highlighting the 2024 theme, ‘Yoga for One Earth, One Health’, he called for a coordinated effort involving the Health Department, AYUSH Ministry, and Central Government bodies.

CM Naidu unveiled a broader vision titled ‘Yogandhra-2025’, aiming to turn the Yoga Day celebration into the beginning of a statewide wellness movement. He urged officials to ensure that the programme reaches at least two crore people, with every citizen becoming an active stakeholder.

To build momentum, a month-long campaign from May 21 to June 21 will be observed as ‘Yoga Month’, featuring daily sessions across all village and ward secretariats. Trainers, private practitioners, and yoga organisations like Isha Foundation and Art of Living will be roped in for support.

The Chief Minister also proposed a structured training programme, offering certification to participants who complete both online and offline modules. He directed officials to facilitate registrations through local secretariats and to actively involve students from schools and colleges.

With the Prime Minister’s participation and a statewide mobilisation effort, Andhra Pradesh is not only aiming to break a record—but to launch a long-term cultural movement rooted in health and unity.

