In response to the terror attack in Pahalgam on 22 April 2025 and the Indian government’s ensuing ‘Operation Sindoor‘, a national call for civilian support received an overwhelming response – especially from Andhra University (AU), where 1,000 National Service Scheme (NSS) volunteers signed up to become Civil Defence Volunteers within just three hours.

The central government had issued a directive asking universities across the country to encourage students and citizens to participate in civil defence efforts. As part of this initiative, Andhra University, which has over 31,500 registered NSS volunteers, received instructions to enrol 1,000 individuals through a dedicated registration link. The swift and enthusiastic response from AU students has not only met but inspired further interest. Many more are reportedly seeking opportunities to join.

This movement comes shortly after nearly 5,000 citizens gathered at Chandigarh’s Tiranga Urban Park last week, responding to a similar appeal by the local administration. The even highlighted the growing civic spirit as people from all walks of life came together to train in emergency response and preparedness.

What is Civil Defence?

Civil Defence in India operates under the Civil Defence Act of 1968, focusing on safeguarding civilians and infrastructure during emergencies and internal disturbances. Unlike military forces, Civil Defence is about non-combatant protection and relief. Civil Defence Volunteers are trained in life-saving skills, disaster response, and emergency preparedness, playing a crucial role in national resilience.

Objectives of Civil Defence:

To save lives during emergencies

To minimize damage to property

To ensure the continuity of essential services

To maintain public morale

To support law and order efforts during crises

If you are 18 years or older and want to contribute meaningfully to national safety and community resilience, you can consider becoming a Civil Defence Volunteer. You would learn to assist during emergencies, learn vital life-saving skills, and make a real impact when it matters most. You can register for it at mybharat.gov.in.

