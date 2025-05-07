India launched air strikes in nine sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir as part of “Operation Sindoor” after midnight on 7 May 2025. According to a statement from Indian Armed Forces, they targetted “terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed.” It said its actions have been “focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature.” The strike has happened amid rising India-Pakistan tensions following the deathly attack against tourists in Pahalgam, Kashmir, on 22 April.

Operation Sindoor follows the deadly attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Kashmir, on 22 April, which claimed several lives and raised alarms about growing militancy in the region.

Loud explosions rocked the mountainous areas near Muzaffarabad in Pakistani-administered Kashmir just past midnight. Witnesses reported a blackout in the city following the strikes. The Indian Air Force reportedly launched missiles from within Indian airspace, striking targets in Kotli, Muzaffarabad, and Bahawalpur.

In the immediate aftermath, Pakistani military officials claimed that eight civilians, including children, were killed and 35 others injured. Two more individuals are currently unaccounted for.

Pakistan has strongly condemned the air strikes by India, calling it a “cowardly attack.” The country’s defense minister, Khawaja Asif, alleged that India deliberately targeted civilian areas. A Pakistani military spokesperson further claimed that two Indian aircraft were shot down while still in Indian airspace.

Tensions flared further with reported exchanges of gunfire between Indian and Pakistani troops across the Line of Control (LoC), the unofficial border dividing the Kashmir region.

In light of the developments, authorities in Indian-administered Kashmir have ordered the closure of schools, colleges, and other educational institutions in the regions of Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Rajouri, and Poonch. Several Indian airlines have also cancelled flights to Kashmir and cities in border states such as Punjab and Rajasthan, citing safety concerns.

