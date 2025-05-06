Amid rising India-Pakistan tensions following the Pahalgam terror attack, a Hindu group called Jana Jagarana Samiti in Visakhapatnam held a protest at Karachi Bakery on 5 May 2025, demanding that its name be changed as it is named after the city Karachi in Pakistan.

Activists of this group protested with placards at Karachi Bakery in Dwarka Nagar. Among them are slogans to remove the name of Karachi out of respect for India. The Jana Jagarana Samiti activists took up the protest with national flags.

This is not the first time the bakery chain has faced demands to change its name. Prior to this incident in Visakhapatnam, back in 2021, Karachi Bakery shut down its branch in Bandra, Mumbai, following a similar protest against its name led by MNS leader Haji Saif Shaikh. However, the bakery asserted that the closure was due an expires lease agreement, and said that they had no intention of changing the brand name. A similar situation took place in Bengaluru following the tragic Pulwama attack, after which the staff covered up the portion of the board which said ‘Karachi’ and even put up an Indian flag at the shop. Following it, the company issued a statement maintaining that “The essence of Karachi Bakery is absolutely Indian by heart and will remain so. We request everybody to refrain from any kind of misconceptions.”

Based in Hyderabad and established in 1953, Karachi Bakery is known throughout India and tbe world for its irresistible delicacies, including its trademark fruit biscuits.

Read also: Mock drill in India: The forgotten WWII drills that prepared Visakhapatnam for battle

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.