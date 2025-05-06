Nothing beats the intricate web of politics and drama in movies and TV shows. There is so much to discover, adapt, and judge on. We often find ourselves getting the point before the main characters do, screaming at the screen when the characters walk into a trap, and conspiring theories about the plot. If this sounds like you, or you want to explore a new genre, these are 8 top political action drama series and movies to watch!

1. Zero Day (Netflix)

During tiring times when one cannot trust their own mind, a former President, George Mullen, is brought to the front lines once again, to save the nation from an impending danger. But as George digs deeper, he is left with deception, lies, and betrayal at its cusp.

2. Leader (Zee 5)

The Chief Minister, succumbing to death after a bombing, leaves behind an unconventional choice for a successor- his son. Arjun vows to correct the corrupt and inconsistent political scene in power. While his resolution is firm, there is opposition which will open him to new paths riddled with lies, betrayal, and deception.

3. Chief of Staff (Netflix)

Jang Tae-Jun, a former detective works in a bottom-of-the-pyramid position in the Blue House as chief of Staff. While going through trials and protests, he accumulates enough power and stature to fulfil his dreams and ambitions. But will he pay the price for yielding such immense power?

Watch to find out!

4. Olympus Has Fallen (Amazon Prime Video)

After the tragic loss of his wife, ex-Secret Service agent Mike Banning finds himself at a desk job at the White House. A terrorist attack grips the White House and Mike needs to face the skeletons in his closet while saving the President from the terrorists.

5. Designated Survivor (Netflix)

After a series of horrific events wiped out the high-ranking officials, a low-level Cabinet minister steps to fill in the shoes of the President. He struggles with internal pressure and challenges to legitimate his reign while maintaining his power.

6. White House Down (Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+)

After getting rejected for the role of protecting the President as a Secret Service agent, John Cale decides to hide the news from his daughter, Emily. Deciding to enjoy the rest of the day while touring the White House, the father-daughter set out. But the complex is attacked by rogue forces, who take Emily, other civilians, and the President hostage. John needs to save the hostages, the President and his daughter.

7. House of Cards (Netflix)

While rising in power and influence, Frank Underwood and his wife, Clair Underwood, battle with everyone who betrayed them and extort revenge. No one is safe from the wraith of this couple, not even themselves.

8. Lucifer (Amazon Prime Video, Sony LIV)

After the death of a political patriarch, the political party succumbs to internal wars about the now-vacant position. During this chaos, a man of mysterious origin, Stefan, steps forward to help the right person ascend the throne. Questions arise about Stefan, which leads to multiple controversies and clashes.

Will Stefan be successful in eliminating the traitors and establishing peace?

These top political action drama series and movies will make sure you are thoroughly entertained until the end. There are action, suspense, thrill, and mind-blogging twists in these media, which is worth your time. So, what are you waiting for? Grab some popcorn, get comfortable and binge-watch these masterpieces!

Also read: Places to eat in Vizag: Top restaurants & cafes in Seethamadhara!

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more entertainment recommendations.