The list of places worth visiting in India is endless. From Kashmir to Kanyakumari, beauty and heritage lie in every corner of the country, and deciding on a travel destination can be a hurdle. To ease your stress, we’ve gathered a list of places in India that are jaw-droppingly unreal and must be visited at least once in your life! Take a look:

Barren Island, Andaman & Nicobar Islands

Tucked away in the Andaman Sea, Barren Island is one of India’s most extraordinary natural wonders. Part of a volcanic arc that extends from Sumatra to Myanmar, this remote island is home to the only active volcano in India.

Completely uninhabited and accessible only by chartered boats, Barren Island’s isolated charm and untouched terrain offer a unique encounter with raw nature. The surrounding waters, rich in nutrients, support marine life, making it a paradise for scuba divers. Expect to spot everything from dazzling coral reefs and exotic fish to the occasional marine mammal.

Though visitors are allowed, the Indian government restricts access to day visits only – no overnight stays are permitted. Most trips to the island depart from Port Blair or Havelock Island.

Spiti Valley, Himachal Pradesh

High up in the Himalayas lies Spiti Valley, often referred to as “The Middle Land” due to its location between India and Tibet. This stark, dramatic landscape, marked by barren hills, dry riverbeds, rugged mountains, and an almost otherworldly silence is one of the most unreal places in India.

Originating from the Kunzum Pass at 16,000 feet, the Spiti River flows through the heart of this valley, shaping both its name and geography. The skies here are so clear, on a good night you can see the Milky Way in all its glory. Spiti offers solitude, peace, and raw Himalayan beauty like no other.

Kaas Plateau, Maharashtra

Located near Satara in the Sahyadri Range, Kaas Plateau or Kaas Pathar is a UNESCO World Natural Heritage Site and a botanist’s dream. Known for its dazzling bloom of wildflowers during the monsoon, this ecological hotspot showcases over 850 species of flowering plants, many of which are endemic to the region.

The plateau transforms into a vibrant canvas of colours – pink, yellow, purple, and white – during the blooming season. Look out for unique species like the Topli Karvi, Drosera indica (a carnivorous plant), and the charming Mickey Mouse flower (Smithia hirsuta). It’s not just flora that thrives here; Kaas is also home to a variety of butterflies, birds, and amphibians.

Dzukou Valley, Nagaland

Straddling the borders of Nagaland and Manipur, Dzukou Valley is a verdant, flower-laden paradise that sits at 2,452 meters above sea level. Deceptively treeless but rich in green foliage during summer, the valley is a dream destination for trekkers seeking an offbeat experience far from the Himalayan crowds.

With trails winding through dense forests and opening up to vast, rolling landscapes, the valley feels lifted from the pages of a fantasy novel. It features rivulets, ravines, caves, and grassy knolls – an intricate topography shaped by millennia of erosion. The surreal beauty and silence here are unmatched, offering an immersive communion with nature.

Loktak Lake, Manipur

In Manipur’s Bishnupur District lies Loktak Lake, often referred to as the lifeline of the state. From the hilltop at Sendra, the lake resembles a sprawling inland sea dotted with floating islands called Phumdis – masses of vegetation and decayed organic matter that float on the surface.

Some of these Phumdis are large enough to hold homes and shops, offering a glimpse into a truly unique way of life. At Takmu Water Sports Complex, visitors can enjoy boating and water sports. Most notably, Loktak is home to Keibul Lamjao National Park—the world’s only floating national park and the last natural habitat of the endangered Sangai deer, also known as the dancing deer of Manipur.

Rann of Kutch, Gujarat

Nicknamed the White Desert of India, the Rann of Kutch is a mesmerizing salt marsh that stretches out like a cracked mirror inland from the Arabian Sea. The vast, desolate whiteness is hauntingly beautiful, interrupted only by occasional oases, pink flamingos, and nomadic wild asses.

Scattered tribal hamlets bring life to the region, where mud bhungas (cylindrical huts) are adorned with intricate Kutchi embroidery and mirror work. This region is also a hub for sustainable and rural tourism, offering a glimpse into traditional crafts like tie-dye, pottery, and bell-metal work.

From the Wild Ass Sanctuary in the Little Rann to the soul-stirring solitude of the Great Rann, this salt desert is like stepping into another dimension.

The white sands of Rann of Kutch, the unmatched splendour of Kaas Plateau, the phenomenal Barren Island – all these places in India are simply unreal and worth witnessing at least once. Which one makes you want to pack your bags right away? Comment below and let us know!

