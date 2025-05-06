There are many restaurants in Vizag, both existing and new. While the residents hunt for different flavours, the food scene is ever-evolving. One of the city’s busy and upland places, Seethamadhara has many places where you can catch a bite. Here’s the ultimate guide to the top restaurants and cafes in Seethamadhara, which are worth your time!

1. PLAN B Restaurant

Plan B restaurant is the melting pot of different cuisines: Chinese, Italian, Continental, you name it! This is the perfect place to hang out with friends after a long day at work. Complete with wooden accents and a rustic vibe, this lively urban hangout spot is a must-visit spot!

2. Jack Frost

Entering this icy wonderland is an experience for the summer. You can browse through the various ice cream flavours and watch how your chilly treat is made. The pleasant ambience will put you in the mood to eat and enjoy. Head to this place when Vizag’s summer heat gets to you, or you want a sweet and icy treat!

3. FoodEx

Known for its familiarity with indulgent baked goods, FoodEx is one of the comfort food spots in the city. This place is lively with kids and families, flocking around the open counters to pick their favourite pick of the bunch. The bright ambience of the place is perfect for any time of the day, making it a must-visit place.

4. Chefs Village by Cuisine Voyage

Tucked into a comfortable corner of TPT Colony, Chefs Village is a multicuisine restaurant serving comfort food. The cuisines served in this place include Chinese, Continental, and Indian. This restaurant’s laid-back village-style interior has dim lighting, thatched lamps, and wooden seating arrangements, setting the vibe for a unique experience.

5. Bean Board

Relish in the flake of baked goodness at Bean Board. You can find different varieties of coffee like cappuccino, latte, mocha, and many more. The cafe has a cosy and arty vibe, perfect for the Snap or the ‘Gram. Indulge in their crispy and tasty finger foods, which are served in hefty portions. After the meal, choose a lip-smacking dessert from their endless offerings.

6. Real Deepak Punjabi Dhaba

One of the best destinations for great North Indian food in Vizag is Real Deepak Punjabi Dhaba. This is a perfect place to dine out with family and friends. This old yet elegant restaurant has been serving delicious food with consistent quality, earning a loyal fanbase in the city. Patrons often revisit the restaurant for their succulent kebabs, soft naans, and aromatic biryanis.

With these top restaurants and cafes in and around Seethamadhara, you now know the food scene. No matter what food you crave, there’s a place in Seethamadhara for it. Use this as a bookmark for the top food spots in Seethamadhara, and let us know your personal favourite in the comments!

