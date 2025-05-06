There will be a mock drill across 244 locations in India on 7 May 2025, with Visakhapatnam being one of them. This comes from an official notification issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs. The mock drill is being conducted to ensure the preparedness of the country in case of a real-life emergency situation. In Andhra Pradesh, Visakhapatnam will be the only city undergoing a mock drill.

What is a Civil Defence Mock Drill?

A civil defence mock drill is a simulated emergency exercise designed to evaluate how well civilians and authorities respond to crisis situations such as war, missile strikes, or aerial attacks. These drills replicate wartime conditions, including the sounding of air raid sirens, citywide blackouts, and the activation of emergency response teams.

Civilians participate by practising safety protocols like seeking shelter. The primary goal is to boost readiness, reduce panic, and enhance coordination, ultimately aiming to save lives in real emergencies.

What to expect in the mock drill?

A recent notification from the Home Ministry outlines nine key objectives for an upcoming security drill designed to bolster civil defence readiness. At the forefront is evaluating how well air raid warning systems function and ensuring the public is prepared to respond to aerial threats. Communication systems, including hotlines and radio channels with the Air Force, will remain active during the drill to simulate real-time coordination.

The drill will also assess the efficiency of control rooms and backup “shadow” control centres. According to the notification, civilians and students are to be trained in civil defence protocols to better protect themselves in the event of a hostile attack.

One important component of the training involves crash blackout procedures—planned periods of darkness where residents may be instructed to turn off lights to simulate conditions during an aerial raid. Authorities will also conduct camouflage exercises to conceal key infrastructure such as refineries, airfields, and railway yards, minimizing visibility to potential attackers.

Further, the drill will put rescue operations to the test, evaluating the readiness of emergency responders and evacuation strategies. Civilians will take part in mock evacuations from high-risk areas to designated safe zones. Training will also cover essential survival skills such as first-aid, basic firefighting, and setting up protective shelters.

IMP: Names of districts across the nation where mock defence drills will be taking place on May 7. pic.twitter.com/rMHKu46uSW — Rahul Shivshankar (@RShivshankar) May 6, 2025

Read also: Mock drill in India? The forgotten WWII drills that prepared Visakhapatnam for battle

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.