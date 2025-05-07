In the aftermath of the overnight air strikes by India against Pakistan under Operation Sindoor on 7 May 2025, flight operations across several northern states have been disrupted, leading to widespread cancellations and diversions. Indian airlines have suspended services to and from key locations in Jammu and Kashmir, as well as cities near the Indo-Pak border in Rajasthan and Punjab. As a result of Operation Sindoor, flights from Visakhapatnam to these destinations may be cancelled or diverted.

SpiceJet has confirmed that several northern airports, including Dharamshala, Leh, Jammu, Srinagar, and Amritsar, have been shut, affecting its scheduled operations.

IndiGo Airlines posted an advisory on X (formerly Twitter), warning passengers that flights to and from Srinagar, Jammu, Amritsar, Leh, Chandigarh, Dharamshala, and Bikaner may face delays or cancellations due to dynamic changes in airspace availability.

Following Operation Sindoor, Air India has gone a step further and cancelled all flights to and from Jammu, Srinagar, Leh, Jodhpur, Amritsar, Bhuj, Jamnagar, Chandigarh, and Rajkot until noon. The airline also rerouted two international flights bound for Amritsar to Delhi instead.

Travellers flying from Visakhapatnam Airport to any of these destinations are advised to check their flight status immediately with their respective airlines, as schedules are subject to last-minute changes due to the evolving security situation.

Read also- India launches air strikes against Pakistan and Pak-occupied Kashmir 8 killed

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.