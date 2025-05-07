In line with nationwide directives from the Centre, a large-scale civil defence mock drill will be carried out across Visakhapatnam today. The initiative aims to raise awareness and equip the public with knowledge on how to respond during emergencies.

District Collector M N Harendhira Prasad chaired a review meeting at the Collectorate on Tuesday to assess the city’s preparedness for the drill. He laid out detailed instructions to ensure smooth execution and maximum public engagement during the exercise. Here’s what’s scheduled for today:

Simulated War-like Scenario Near Queen Mary School

A key component of the drill will take place at 4:00 pm around Queen Mary School in One Town, where a war-like simulation will be enacted. The scenario will involve sirens, power outages, and the evacuation of civilians. The Collector emphasized that the aim is to familiarize citizens with the necessary precautions in case of wartime or emergency situations.

Training of civilians

The drill will also focus on public training. Officials discussed educating residents on how to respond to air raid sirens, what to do during a blackout, and the types of emergency supplies and medicines households should maintain. The exercise will include training in basic first aid, firefighting techniques, and how to use emergency shelters, with the participation of students, volunteers, and home guards.

Involvement of multiple departments

Multiple government departments will take part in the drill, including Fire Services, the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC), the electricity department, police, revenue, and the Navy, according to the District Collector.

Air-Raid Siren Testing

Air-raid sirens will be tested at several key locations to assess the city’s readiness to respond to aerial threats. Deputy Director of the Civil Defence Organisation, Appini Madhusudhana Rao, said the sirens will be sounded at locations including the State Bank of India, Old Post Office, Andhra Medical College Women’s Hostel, King George Hospital, DRM’s Office (Dondaparthy), Rose Hills, Visakhapatnam Port Trust, and Andhra University’s out-gate.

Bunker Inspections

Authorities will carry out thorough checks of underground bunkers and trenches to ensure they are clean, safe, and fully operational.

Communication Exercises

Communication protocols will be tested through drills involving the activation of emergency hotlines and radio communication systems, ensuring quick coordination in the event of a real emergency.

Simulated Power Blackouts

To replicate wartime stealth conditions, a complete power outage will be enforced in the Old Town area at 7:00 pm. Over 2,000 residents will be asked to stay indoors as part of the blackout simulation. A blackout will also be conducted at Oxygen Towers, currently the tallest residential building in India. Residents of both locations will have to switch off their lights for 15 minutes from 7:00 pm.

Drill Schedule and Location

The preparedness exercise will run from 4:00 pm to 7:30 pm, with primary activities centered in the Old Town area – an important zone located near the Naval Dockyard and the Port. The drill will include mock evacuations, first aid responses, and the transfer of simulated casualties to King George Hospital.

Citizens are urged to stay calm and cooperate fully during the exercise. This mock drill in Visakhapatnam is crucial for strengthening emergency response readiness.

Read also: Mock drill in India: The forgotten WWII drills that prepared Visakhapatnam for battle

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.