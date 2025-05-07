The Odisha Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) has announced that direct daily flights between Bhubaneswar and Visakhapatnam are set to commence from June 2025. This new air link will be introduced under the Building & Management of Aviation Assets and Network (B-MAAN) initiative.

IndiGo Airlines will operate the service, which is expected to significantly enhance tourism, trade, and regional connectivity as part of the broader vision for a Viksit Odisha. Flight schedules are yet to be announced. Currently, passengers travelling between the two cities have to rely on connecting flights, making this development a notable improvement in accessibility.

The Odisha government also extended its gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his role in enabling these daily flights between Bhubaneswar and Visakhapatnam.

Morning Flight Between Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam to Resume

In related news, the morning flight between Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam will resume operations from May 1, 2025. The flight will depart Vijayawada at 7:15 AM and land in Visakhapatnam by 8:25 AM. The return flight will take off from Visakhapatnam at 8:45 AM and reach Vijayawada by 9:50 AM.

Concerns Over Flight Withdrawals from Visakhapatnam

While new routes are being added, Visakhapatnam is simultaneously witnessing setbacks. AirAsia has recently withdrawn two international flights connecting the city to Bangkok and Kuala Lumpur. The cancellations have sparked concern among citizens, civil society groups, and industry representatives, who are urging authorities to address the declining connectivity of Andhra Pradesh’s largest city and commercial hub.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates