Everyone loves a breath of fresh air, especially when it carries the comforting aroma of spices, sweet milk, and brewing tea leaves. Yes, we’re talking about chai! From the overworked office-goer to the free spirit, there isn’t a soul that the mere scent of tea can’t perk up! Whether it be the everyday worker or the free soul, on the roadside or on a train, at dawn or dusk, this hot beverage is everywhere – warm, familiar, and endlessly soothing. After all, a cup of chai brings the day together and heals all.

While most of us remain loyal to classics like masala, elaichi, and adrak chai, the world of tea is much bigger and tastier than we think. Here are 7 unique varieties of chai you can find in Visakhapatnam that are definitely worth a try!

1. Kashmiri Kahwa

Delicately spiced and luxuriously aromatic, Kashmiri Kahwa is a warm hug in a cup. Made with green tea, whole spices, saffron strands, and crushed nuts like almonds or walnuts, this traditional drink from the Kashmir Valley is known for its soothing, calming properties. A staple in Kashmiri households and celebrations, Kahwa relaxes, aids digestion and boosts immunity. Sip this golden elixir when you’re looking for comfort with a side of wellness.

Where to try it: Chai Calling, MVP Sector 3

2. Chocolate Chai

Ever dreamed of your two favourites, chai and chocolate, teaming up? Try Chocolate Chai, a decadent fusion where the boldness of tea meets the rich warmth of cocoa! Typically infused with real cocoa nibs and a dash of cinnamon, this cup offers indulgence without the heaviness of traditional hot chocolate. It’s smooth, slightly spiced, and perfect for anyone craving comfort with a chocolatey twist to their tea.

Wehre to try it: Chai Sutta Bar, Kirlampudi Layout

3. Ajwain Chai

For those looking for a medicinal kick in their chai, Ajwain Chai is the go-to remedy. Made with carom seeds (ajwain), fennel, cardamom, and traditional tea leaves, this blend is a powerhouse for clearing up colds and easing digestion. With a slightly bitter, earthy flavour, this tea may not be sweet, but it sure is satisfying.

Where to try it: Chai Lije, Dwarka Nagar

4. Paan Chai

Chai takes an aromatic turn with this unique blend. Paan Chai infuses the essence of paan (betel leaves) into a regular milk tea base. The result is a fragrant, cooling beverage with a refreshing aftertaste.

It’s unconventional, memorable, and ideal after a heavy meal. If you love trying bold and unexpected flavours, this one will surprise you in the best way.

Where to try it: Chai Sutta Bar, Kirlampudi Layout

5. Pepper Chai

Spice lovers, this one’s for you. Pepper Chai brings the heat with a robust combination of tea and freshly ground black pepper. It’s punchy, invigorating, and delivers a warming sensation that lingers long after your last sip. Ideal for chilly mornings or when you’re feeling under the weather, this fiery cup will clear your sinuses and lift your spirits.

Where to try it: Chai Masthi, Gajuwaka

6. Dum Chai (or Irani Chai)

Rooted in the culinary traditions of Persian immigrants, Dum Chai, also known as Irani Chai, is all about slow brewing and deep flavour. The technique of ‘dum’ or pressure-cooking the tea gives it a creamy, thick texture and a rich, malty taste.

Popularized in Hyderabad and now served at a few hidden gems in Vizag, this chai is steeped in history and nostalgia. Best enjoyed with Osmania biscuits or a hearty conversation.

Where to try it: Dum Tea (MVP Colony), Taj Tea Corner (Maddilapalem) or Hyderabad Irani Chai (Jagadamba Junction)

7. Badam Chai

Badam Chai blends the creamy richness of almond milk with the strong backbone of traditional tea. Powdered almonds are simmered into milk, adding both nutrition and a subtly nutty flavour. Comforting and indulgent, it’s both a beverage and a dessert!

Where to try it: Tea Time, Visalakshi Nagar

The next time you’re craving some tea, why not take a break from the usual and try these unique and different varieties of chai in Visakhapatnam? Who knows, you might just end up finding your next favourite flavour!

Read also: Must try Chai places in Vizag | National Chai Day

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more food and drink recommendations.