One of the hot beverages that unites this nation on an emotional level is chai. Perfectly brewed to change your mood from grumpy to calm, change the freezing evening into a cosy one, and also the perfect midnight craving. Do we need a reason to drink chai? Absolutely not. It’s more like one’s day doesn’t function without a cup freshly made early in the morning. On this National Chai Day, let’s celebrate one of the most loved hot beverages in India by trying out the 5 must-try chai places in Vizag.

Scroll down for a list of 5 must-try chai places in Vizag

#1 Irani Tea

Located next to the new ice cream store opened on RK Beach Road, the new tea stall not only offers good tea but also a beautiful view. The Irani Tea stall offers a variety of options from normal tea to lemon tea, but what one must try is the Irani chai. Paired with authentic Osmania biscuits, every sip will remind you of the chai capital, Hyderabad. On this National Chai Day, what better than Irani chai with a view of the Bay of Bengal?

Location: RK Beach Road, opposite the coconut trees.

#2 Dum Tea

Another interesting type of tea you must try on this iconic day is the tandoori tea at the Vizag Dum Tea stall. Located in MVP Colony, beside AS Raja Grounds, this is a whole experience. The making of the tea itself is so fascinating and, of course, the taste is just splendid. If you happen to pass by the area today, make a quick stop for the best dum tea in town.

Location: MVP Colony, beside AS Raja Grounds

#3 Bhavani Tea

For all those who just like their tea the classic way, the Bhavani Tea stall is there you should visit today. A small tea cum pan shop stationed near YMCA, Bhavani tea is the best classic tea in town. Hundreds of people flock to the place especially on the weekends for a cup of fresh tea. Yet again with a beautiful view of the ocean, this cup of tea is a must-try in Vizag.

Location: Opposite YMCA, RK Beach Road

#4 Allam Tea

A spiced version of the classic tea that is best for the upcoming winter season, Allam Tea or Ginger Tea is famous at a small tea stall located opposite the TTD Kalyana Mandapam in MVP Colony. If you pass by the area, you will notice people lining up for this amazing cup of spiced tea. Remember if you have a sore throat or a cold, try the allam tea here.

Location: Opposite the TTD Kalyana Mandapam, MVP Colony

#5 Lemon Tea

For those who do not enjoy having hot beverages with milk, lemon tea is the best invention. Light on the stomach and high on energy, lemon chai is best at Tea Time, located in Rushikonda, beside Raju Gari Dhaba, Vizag. A chain that has been successful across the state, at Tea Time you can find multiple varieties of chai. So, what are you waiting for, go on a drive by the most beautiful beach road and enjoy a hot cup of lemon tea with snacks.

Location: Rushikonda, beside Raju Gari Dhaba

Let us know in the comments below which of these is your favourite, or tag us on Instagram with your favourite chai picture.