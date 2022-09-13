The ‘summer 2.0’ is now over and Vizag has been blessed with late but good monsoon rains. The temperatures have cooled down and our surroundings have started looking picture perfect. Perfect weather for long drives, monsoon has got to be every Vizagites favourite. And monsoon is always best enjoyed with good hot food. The chilly mornings and evenings call for hot drinks to warm the body and enjoy the rains. One such drink has to be the hot chocolate, the crowd pleaser. Apart from making it at home, try these 5 cafes in Vizag for the best cup of hot chocolate that is perfect for this monsoon. It can also make the perfect reason to catch up with friends!

Here is a list of 5 places in Vizag for the perfect cup of hot chocolate for this monsoon season

#1 Brew Master Café

A place that has newly stepped foot into the City of Destiny is worth a try on your next outing. Apart from serving delicious hot chocolate, this café also serves English breakfast, a rare find in Vizag. Relish their perfect cup of hot chocolate in these breezy monsoon rains. A better way would be to take one along with you to the beach for a breathtaking view!

#2 Madstreet Delights

Taking a step extra to impress its customers Madstreet Delights has 5 types of hot chocolate to try. How about trying one on each day its rains in Vizag? Start with their Belgian Hot Chocolate and move on to the Mocha Hot Chocolate for an added touch of coffee, the best of both worlds! Caramel Hot Chocolate, Hazelnut Hot Chocolate and Peanut Butter Hot Chocolate are the other three options on their menu.

#3 Blind Chemistry

Hot chocolate is truly the only therapy required for this monsoon season in Vizag. Serving one of the best hot and cold drinks in the city, Blind Chemistry is known for its dark, hot and thick hot chocolate that is topped with a layer of marshmallows, giving you that early Christmas feel. Make sure to pair your hot chocolate with a basket of garlic bread, you will be addicted!

Also Read: 5 food outlets from Bengaluru we wish we had in Vizag

#4 Bean Board

Our very own coffee shop that has become everyone’s adda in the recent past, Bean Board also serves one of the best hot chocolate in town. If you get the chance to go to the Rama Naidu branch, atop the hill, that view of the city with the perfect cup of hot chocolate is the best way to spend a rainy evening. Pair it with their Blueberry Pound Cake or their range of sandwiches for a wholesome meal.

#5 The Gallery

The OG café of Siripuram, The Gallery boasts its coffee and hot chocolate. Book your tickets to one of their open mics or standup comedy shows with renowned comedians and sip on your hot chocolate for a good time. This cup of hot chocolate is sure to go down your throat even before you know it.

Let us know in the comments below or ping us on Instagram and let us know which of these cafes serve the best hot chocolate in Vizag.