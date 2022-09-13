The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has launched Special Air Tour Packages from Visakhapatnam. The tour packages include one international trip to Nepal from Visakhapatnam in November 2022 and one domestic trip to Andaman and Nicobar Islands in January 2023.

#1 International Air Package

The Scenic Beauty of Nepal tour package will be 5 night and 6 days tour covering areas such as the capital of Nepal, Katmandu, and Pokhara. Travellers will be visiting Pashupatinath Temple, Boudhanath Stupa, Durbar Square, Tibetian Refugee Centre, Swayambhunath Stupa, Bindhyabasini Mandir, Devil’s Falls and the Gupteshwar Mahadev Cave.

The tour package from Visakhapatnam has been scheduled from 24 November 2022 to 29 November 2022. The cost for single occupancy is ₹58,150, ₹49,499 for double occupancy and ₹48,510 for triple occupancy. Air tickets to and from Nepal, stay, breakfast and dinner, transfers, sightseeing entry charges, tour guide and travel insurance are inclusive of the above-mentioned cost.

#2 Domestic Air Package

The Andaman Emeralds tour package is a 5 nights and 6 days trip covering Port Blair, Ross & North Bay Island, Havelock Island and Neil Islands. The tour has been scheduled from 28 January 2023 to 2 February 2023. The cost for single occupancy is ₹63,525, ₹47,270 for double occupancy, and ₹45,765 for triple occupancy. Air tickets, A/C accommodation, breakfast, dinner, transfers, premium ferry tickets, tour escort services, travel insurance, toll, parking and taxes are included in the above-mentioned prices.

Those interested in these IRCTC Air Tour Packages from Visakhapatnam to Nepal and Andaman can book by contacting Chandan Kumar, at +91 8287932318, or 08912500695. You can also visit the IRCTC office to book your tickets, at Gate No. 1, Visakhapatnam Railway Station.

