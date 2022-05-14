It’s surely been a while since we all have even thought of planning an international trip. As the suns out and holidays have kicked in, it’s probably time we take one. Long flight journeys could get tiresome and eat up half the holiday time. So why don’t you plan a trip to these nearest international holiday destinations from Vizag?

Here is a picturesque list of nearest international holiday destinations from Vizag

#1 Bali

The Indonesian province is rich in culture, nature, and food. Located just 8 degrees south of the equator, Bali has tropical weather all year round. Smothered with greenery and wildlife, this island hosts various adventure sports and has numerous sites worth a visit. The best time to visit this island being May and June, it is the perfect choice for those looking to travel in the near future.

#2 Bhutan

A Buddhist kingdom, the only country in the world to be carbon-negative, a country that measures its GDP with happiness, and a country that aims to become the world’s first 100 per cent organic nation. Do you need any more convincing than that? Rich in culture and heritage, this small country tucked in the Himalayas is the perfect holiday destination. From spicy local delicacies to mouthwatering desserts, this place is a whole new experience. For all those who wish to lose themselves in the countryside and embrace new cultures, Bhutan is the place to visit. Though winters are the ideal time to visit Bhutan, it wouldn’t be a bad choice for summer either due to its geographical location.

#3 Dubai

A complete contrast, Dubai is a place of luxury shopping, extravagant lifestyles, modern architecture, and a happening nightlife. One of the world’s most populated tourist destinations, the cosmopolitan city houses the world’s second-most five-star hotels. Visit the tallest building in the world, Burj Khalifa and soak yourself in the luxuries of this paradise. The Dubai Shopping Festival happens every year during January-February making it the best time to visit. But this tourist destination is crowded throughout the year.

#4 Malaysia

The South-East Asian country which is known for its beaches and tall colonial buildings is yet another holiday destination close to Vizag. Rich in flavours, Malaysian food is known to be an attraction. The tropical nation’s capital Kuala Lumpur is one of the most visited places. The country is a mix of many cultures such as Dutch, British, Indian and Chinese. Visit the famous twin towers, trek the Mount Kinabalu, and enjoy a ropeway overlooking the greenery and valleys along with much more. Choose the months between December and April to travel to Malaysia.

#5 Nepal

Our sister country bordering Uttar Pradesh is the birthplace of Gautham Buddha, the founder of Buddhism. The predominantly Hindu nation houses the world’s tallest peak, Mount Everest. This country is brimming with culture and heritage and is the perfect holiday destination this summer. With numerous incredible sites to visit, one can also try the local cuisine which has a drastic difference from Indian cuisines. The best time to visit Nepal is between October and December.

#6 Singapore

The island city-state of South-East Asia carries with it many experiences of the British Colonisation and World War II. A strong country that has embraced every shortcoming, is today one of the most visited places. Influenced by many cultures, the Lion City is famous for being a global financial centre, and its world-class airport which also doubles as a heritage site for the inhouse botanical garden. A shoppers paradise for everything luxurious, this developing state also offers mouth-watering delicacies. July to September is the best time to visit Singapore.

#7 Sri Lanka

Formerly known as Ceylon, this island nation is one of the most loved holiday destinations, especially among the people of Vizag. From luxurious casinos to exciting adventures, Srilanka offers an all-round experience. Rich in local culture and heritage, Sri Lanka is also famous for its skill in massages. If you want to plan a relaxing holiday, consider Srilanka. The sister country is at its best temperature between December and April.

#8 Thailand

A country that needs no introduction. It is filled with entertainment, picturesque islands, breathtaking views, adventurous rides, mouth-watering food and probably one of the best street shopping places in the world. Thailand has many sites of attraction. Though Bangkok is commonly the choice, we strongly recommend visiting Phuket. Sitting on the Andaman Sea, Phuket is a must-visit holiday destination. The best time to visit Thailand is all year round, as it completely depends on the city you choose.

Let us know which of these nearest international holiday destinations from Vizag will be your choice in the comments below.