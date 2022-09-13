This week of September is packed with OTT releases. Be it movies or web series, you are in for a binge-worthy watch this entire week. Exciting Indian web series are making their way with freshly-brewed content, and we can’t wait to watch them all at once. On the international front, an exciting British supernatural thriller has got us waiting. Watch these 5 upcoming web series releasing on OTT platforms this week of September to continue your binge streak.

Here is the list of upcoming web series releasing this week of September on OTT platforms.

Also read: 6 entertaining movie releases this week to watch out for

Dahan

Dahan- Raakan Ka Rahasya is an upcoming Indian horror thriller web series directed by Vikrant Pawar. The town of Shilaspura is surrounded by mysterious deaths, unanswered questions, a rumoured supernatural presence, and illegal mining activities. Amid several tensions, a stern IAS officer sets foot in the town and is hell-bent on solving the troubles of the locals. While the people blame ghosts and bad spirits for all the unfortunate events, the officer focuses to extract the horrific truths about the illegal mining which she thinks is also the reason behind the deaths. Dahan stars Tisca Chopra, Saurabh Shukla, Rajesh Tailang, and others in prominent roles.

OTT platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Release date: 16 September 2022

College Romance S3

Naira, Deepika, Bagga, Karan, and Trippy are five college friends who love to live their life to the fullest. From fun and love to frustration and failed relationships, they stand together. In the new season of College Romance, the five explore new relationships that test the strength of their bond. The series stars Shreya Mehta, Apoorva Arora, Gagan Arora, Keshav Sadhna, and Manjot Singh in the lead roles. College Romance was directed by Parijat Joshi.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 16 September 2022

Heartbreak High

Heartbreak High is an Australian teen drama created by Hannah Carroll Chapman, Ben Gannon, and Michael Jenkins. The plot revolves around a student at a high school who, one day, spills the tea about the love lives of every student through a relationship tree on a wall. She is now hated by all her mates and is targeted by her teachers. How she navigates through all the chaos while also handling her own love life forms the rest of the plot. The series stars Ayesha Madon, James Majoos, Chloe Hayden, and others in crucial roles.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 14 September 2022

Shiksha Mandal

Based on true events, Shiksha Mandal is an upcoming Hindi suspense thriller series directed by Syed Ahmad Afzal. Set in Bhopal, the story revolves around the country’s biggest education scam. When a girl goes off to appear for her medical entrance exam, she gets kidnapped, which is then followed by the shocking murders of several students. SP Anuradha is tasked to solve the tragic events that involve kidnaps, murders, and blackmailing involving the most powerful men in the state. The series stars Gauahar Khan, Gulshan Devaiah, Pavan Raj, and others in key roles.

OTT platform: MX Player

Release date: 15 September 2022

Fate: The Winx Saga S2

Alfea is a magical boarding school in the Otherworld and is home to fairies with superpowers. Bloom, a fire fairy, struggles to evoke the powers in her, while mythical monsters called the Burned Ones return to Otherworld and threaten their living. She must team up with her fellow fairies with light, earth, water, and mind powers to send the demons back into darkness. The British supernatural fantasy series was created by Brian Young and is based on an animated series called Winx Club. Fate: The Winx Saga stars Abigail Cowen, Eliot Salt, Precious Mustapha, and others in key roles.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more entertaining OTT updates.