With a bunch of movie releases this week of September, the OTT platforms yet again prove to be the saviours in boring times. From fantasy to suspense thrillers and comedy dramas, the coming seven days are something movie lovers should look forward to. With movie releases across various OTT platforms and different languages and genres, this week has all the ingredients to be an entertaining one.

Here is the list of 6 movie releases this week of September on OTT platforms such as Disney Plus Hotstar, Netflix, and others.

Ramarao On Duty

The Ravi Teja starrer, after a below-par box office run, is set to make its digital premier this week. Directed by Sarath Mandava, the Telugu action drama stars Divyansha Kaushik, Rajisha Vijayan, Venu Thottempudi, and other prominent actors in key roles. Set in 1995, the plot revolves around an honest civil servant hell-bent on bringing down an illegal red sandalwood smuggling racket.

OTT platform: SonyLIV

Release date: 15 September 2022

Vikrant Rona (Telugu)

Directed by Anup Bhandari, Vikrant Rona is a Kannada suspense thriller starring Kichcha Sudeep in the lead role. Set in a village in the midst of a rainforest, the plot revolves around the mysterious events and murders that happen there. While the locals think a haunted bungalow to be the reason, a police officer arrives in the village and soon sets on a mission to uncover the truth. The cast includes Nirup Bhandari, Neetha Ashok, and others in crucial roles. Vikrant Rona will release in all South Indian and Hindi languages. Vikrant Rona was earlier released on OTT in Kannada in the first week of September.

OTT platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Release date: 16 September 2022

Jogi

Jogi is an upcoming Hindi period drama directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and stars Diljit Dosanjh, Kumud Mishra, and Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub in the lead roles. Set in 1980s India, the plot revolves around three friends of different religious faiths, How they unite for a noble cause and live life dangerously to save hundreds of people in a town forms the crux of the plot.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 16 September 2022

Attention Please

Written and directed by Jithin Issac Thomas, Attention Please is a Malayalam thriller that speaks volumes about existing social issues. The plot revolves around an aspiring filmmaker who finds no luck to make it big. He begins narrating his stories to his roommates that are unsettling yet address many issues in the real world. The movie features Vishnu Govindham, Athira Kallingal, Sreejith, and others in prominent roles.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 16 September 2022

Goodnight Mommy

Goodnight Mommy is a psychological horror film directed by Matt Sobel and stars Naomi Watts, Cameron Crovetti, and Nicholas Crovetti in the lead roles. This movie is a remake of the Australian movie of the same name which was directed by Veronika Franz and Severin Fiala. Two identical twins find their mother’s face wrapped in bandages when they return home from playing. While she informs them that she had undergone facial surgery, the twins believe that the woman under the bandages is not their mom. How they unravel the truth forms the rest of the plot.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: 16 September 2022

Do Revenge

Starring Camila Mendes, Sophie Turner, Maya Hawke, and others in prominent roles, Do Revenge is an upcoming American black comedy film directed by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson. A popular high school girl and an awkward new student at the school decide to take on their bullies who make their lives miserable with false rumours. How they form a friendship and put an end to all the drama forms the crux of the plot.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 16 September 2022

