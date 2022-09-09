Telugu OTT streaming platform, Aha, has a fan base of its own. However much we love binge-watching Korean web series on Netflix or catching up with the latest releases on Amazon Prime Video, the sucker for local language content is an inevitable visitor. Growing from strength to strength, offering exclusive Telugu content, to providing classical and audio dubbed titles, this platform has reached a humongous number of subscribers in a very short span of time. With a slew of releases on this platform, keep at bay the confusion to pick and watch some of the best Telugu web series streaming on Aha this weekend.

Here a 6 Telugu web series streaming on Aha to make the best use of your free time this weekend.

Anya’s Tutorial

Anya’s Tutorial is a Telugu suspense thriller web series directed by Pallavi Gangireddy and written by Sowmya Sharma. The horror-thriller series stars Regina Cassandra and Nivedhithaa Sathish in lead roles. The plot of the series revolves around a young girl who runs an Instagram handle by the name of Anya’s Tutorial. She suddenly starts sensing a paranormal presence around her and tries to prove it to her followers through Instagram live sessions and draws the attention of thousands. Is she possessed? How is it connected to her childhood? Find out this weekend.

Number of episodes: 7

Kudi Yedamaithe

The sci-fi mystery series on Aha tells the story of a food delivery guy who finds a body of a young woman in the middle of the night. In another case, a female officer will be inspecting a missing child’s case and the two collide into each other in a fatal accident. they both get into a never-ending time loop until they figure out a way. Directed by Pawan Kumar, the cast of the 8-episode series includes Amala Paul, Rahul Vijay, Ravi Prakash, and others in lead roles.

Number of episodes: 8

11th Hour

Starring Tamannaah in the lead role, 11th Hour is a thriller web series directed by Praveen Sattaru. The series is based on a book by the name 8 Hours by Upendra Namburi. Aratrika Reddy is the head of the Aditya Group of Companies. As her company is on the verge of being forced into bankruptcy, she is forced to take a decision to save the day.

Number of episodes: 8

Locked

Locked is a Telugu crime thriller web series starring Satyadev, Samyukta Hornad, Sri Lakshmi, and others. Directed by Pradeep Deva Kumar, the plot of this series revolves around a successful neurosurgeon, Dr Anand Chakravarthy. Through a series of events, horrific truths about the doctor are learnt which leads to a sharp turn in the plot.

Number of episodes: 7

The Baker & the Beauty

Starring Golconda High School fame Santosh Shoban as the protagonist, The Baker and the Beauty is a romantic drama series directed by Jonathan Vesapogu. A model, Aira, and a poor baker, Vijju, both in search of true love, meet. Their bond is often disturbed by Vijju’s obsessive girlfriend and Aira’s overprotective manager. How they triumph against all the odds and find comfort in each other forms the crux of the plot.

Number of episodes: 10

In the Name of God

In the Name of God is a crime comedy-drama featuring Priyadarshi, Nandini Rai, Posani Krishna Murali, and others in crucial roles. The series entwines the lives of people from different walks of life and the unimaginable things they do in the name of love, lust, freedom, greed, and beauty. This raw and gruesome tale was directed by Vidhyasagar Muthukumar.

Number of episodes: 7

