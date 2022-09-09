With much anticipation, Friday is here which means it’s time to catch up on some OTT content. This weekend of September is packed with some great content on OTT, be it movies or web series. From Sita Ramam to Ek Villain Returns, here is a list of movie and web series releases on OTT today, that you should be excited about. The gloomy monsoon weather calls for a movie night, or even a movie marathon this weekend. Continue your binge streak with all these trending web series and movies. Grab yourselves some popcorn and Coca-Cola, and get going!

Movie releases today on OTT

Sita Ramam

One of the most awaited OTT releases not just this week but the month, Sita Ramam is all set to hit the small screens packed with an epic love story, mesmerizing visuals, soothing music, and top-notch performances. After a grand release in South India on 5 August 2022, the Hanu Raghavapudi directorial was released in Hindi on 2 September and was received well by the North audiences. Starring Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur in the titular roles, the movie has grossed close to Rs 80 crores at the box office, making it a triple blockbuster. Director Tharun Bhascker, Gautham Menon, Vennela Kishore, Prakash Raj, and others played prominent roles in Sita Ramam.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Ek Villain Returns

Starring John Abraham, Disha Patani, Arjun Kapoor, and Tara Sutaria in the lead roles, Ek Villain Returns was directed by Mohit Suri. Set 8 years after the events of the first film, the plot revolves around a cab driver who goes on a killing spree, with his girlfriend’s aid, in the name of the Smiley Killer. The movie received an average response from the critics and audience alike during its theatrical run and had decent box office collections.

OTT platform: Netflix

Tootu Madike

Tootu Madike is a high-rated Kannada comedy suspense drama directed by Chandra Keerthi M and stars himself in one of the lead roles in the movie. Two slum dwellers are tasked by a corrupt politician to find an invaluable antique which he aims to sell for a whopping amount along with a smuggler. How they find the antique is shown through a series of hilarious events.

OTT platform: Voot

7 Days 6 Nights

7 Days 6 Nights is a Telugu rom-com directed by MS Raju and stars his son Sumanth Ashwin in the lead role. Two friends travel to Goa for a bachelor trip and meet two girls there. When the man who is about to get married falls for one of the girls, the other tries to stop him. How the 7 days and 6 nights in Goa change their lives forms the crux of the plot.

OTT platform: Aha

Web series releases today on OTT

Narco-Saints

Based on true incidents, Narco-Saints is an upcoming Korean action thriller series directed by Yoon Jong-bin. Jeon Yo-hwan, a Korean drug lord, has taken control of the South American city of Suriname. An ordinary businessman is forced by his fate to get on the team of the National Intelligence Service to catch the drug lord. The plot unfolds around his life-threatening journey to eliminate Jeon Yo-hwan. Narco-Saints stars Ha Jung-woo, Hwang Jung-min, Park Hae-soo, and others in crucial roles.

OTT platform: Netflix

Love Between Fairy and Devil

Love Between Fairy and Devil is a 2022 Chinese fantasy TV series based on a novel of the same name written by Jiu Lu Fei Xiang. A goddess, reborn as a fairy, resurrects a demon she was destined to slay. In the process of killing the fairy, the demon falls desperately in love with her loveliness. The series stars Yu Shuxin, Dylan Wang, Joe Xu, and others in crucial roles.

OTT platform: Netflix

Cobra Kai S5

Cobra Kai is an American martial arts comedy-drama and a spinoff to The Karate Kid films by Robert Mark Kamen. Set 34 years after the All-Valley Karate Tournament, Jhonny Lawrence, now in his 50s, decides to reopen the Cobra Kai karate dojo. This also reignites the rivalry with Daniel LaRusso, who defeated Jhonny in the 1984 tourney. The plot unfolds around how Jhonny trains a new kid and takes the rivalry forward. The cast includes Ralph Macchio, William Zabka, Courtney Henggeler, and others in crucial roles.

OTT platform: Netflix

