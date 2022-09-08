Saturday is just a couple of days away, and guess what? Our favourite source of entertainment, OTT platforms, is here with 7 movies and 2 web series releasing this weekend, adding more to the September list. With an entertaining list of releases, including two Malayalam films, an epic love story, and a few family dramas, your weekend is sure to be fun. As the weather reports suggest heavy rains, keep your plans alive with these movies and web series.

Here is the list of movies and web series releasing this weekend of September on OTT.

Sita Ramam

One of the most awaited OTT releases not just this week but the month, Sita Ramam is all set to hit the small screens packed with an epic love story, mesmerizing visuals, soothing music, and top-notch performances. After a grand release in South India on 5 August 2022, the Hanu Raghavapudi directorial was released in Hindi on 2 September and was received well by the North audiences. Starring Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur in the titular roles, the movie has grossed close to Rs 80 crores at the box office, making it a triple blockbuster. Director Tharun Bhascker, Gautham Menon, Vennela Kishore, Prakash Raj, and others played prominent roles in Sita Ramam.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: 9 September 2022

Nna Thaan Case Kodu

A reformed thief goes against the powerful men in the society which puts him through unexpected troubles. He has to prove himself innocent as he is yet again called a thief. Nna Thaan Case Kodu is a Malayalam courtroom drama starring Kunchako Boban and Gayathrie Shankar in the lead roles and was directed by Ratheesh Balakrishnan.

OTT platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Release date: 8 September 2022

Tootu Madike

Tootu Madike is a high-rated Kannada comedy suspense drama directed by Chandra Keerthi M and stars himself in one of the lead roles in the movie. Two slum dwellers are tasked by a corrupt politician to find an invaluable antique which he aims to sell for a whopping amount along with a smuggler. How they find the antique is shown through a series of hilarious events.

OTT platform: Voot

Release date: 9 September 2022

Viruman

Viruman is a Tamil family drama directed by M Muthaiah and stars Karthi and Aditi Shankar in the lead roles. The plot revolves around Viruman, a young man who hates his arrogant father. He believes that his father is guilty of his mother’s death and tries to free his brothers from the father’s grip. The movie features Prakash Raj, Saranya Ponavannan, and others in crucial roles.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: 11 September 2022

Thallumaala

Directed by Khalid Rahman, Thallumaala is a Malayalam black comedy action drama starring Tovino Thomas, Kalyani Priyadarshan, and Shine Tom Chacko in the lead roles. The plot revolves around Wazim, who turns into an internet celebrity, and how his marriage with popular vlogger Beepaathu is sabotaged due to a fight. He has to now deal with Sub Inspector Regi Mathew and win his fiance’s heart.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 11 September 2022

7 Days 6 Night

7 Days 6 Nights is a Telugu rom-com directed by MS Raju and stars his son Sumanth Ashwin in the lead role. Two friends travel to Goa for a bachelor trip and meet two girls there. When the man who is about to get married falls for one of the girls, the other tries to stop him. How the 7 days and 6 nights in Goa change their lives forms the crux of the plot.

OTT platform: Aha

Release date: 9 September 2022

The Anthrax Attacks

The Anthrax Attacks is an investigative crime documentary based on a true incident that happened days after the infamous 9/11 attacks. It follows an alleged bioterrorism attack on two US senators. They received letters that contained deadly anthrax spores that eventually killed five and sickened at least 17 people. An army biodefense expert, Bruce E Ivins was found to be the culprit, who killed himself as preparations were being made to arrest him in 2008.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 8 September

Web series to watch this weekend

Entrapped

Created by Baltasar Kormakur, the series stars Olafur Darri Olafsson, Ilmur Kristjansdottir, and others in crucial roles. The plot of this mysterious crime drama series revolves around two cops who investigate a murder in the remote highlands of Iceland.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 8 September 2022

Wedding Season

Wedding Season is an upcoming British rom-com thriller directed by Oliver Lyttelton. On her wedding day, Katie finds herself surrounded by the dead bodies of her to-be husband and other family members. While the police doubt Katie for the deaths, she points the finger towards her ex-husband. The series stars Gavin Drea, Rosa Salazar, George Webster, and others in crucial roles.

OTT platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Release date: 8 September 2022

With a bunch of movies and web series releasing the second weekend of September on OTT, let us know which one you are excited the most about. Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more OTT updates.