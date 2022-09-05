As we move ahead in September, a new week is here with a new set of movies releasing on OTT platforms. From the most-awaited Marvel movie to content-loaded Malayalam movies and animated dramas, this week has it all for all your moods and tastes. Consider watching these films on OTT while you wait for Brahmastra Part One to hit the big screens on 9 September 2022.

Here is the list of movies releasing on OTT this week of September.

Thor: Love and Thunder

Gorr- The God Butcher is on the loose to seek revenge for the ill-fate of his folk. The God of Thunder and his long-lost lover have to team up under unforeseen circumstances to eliminate the threat the god butcher poses, not just to them but to the entire mankind. Directed by Takia Watiti, Thor Love and Thunder stars Christian Bale, Natalie Portman, and Tessa Thompson alongside Chris Hemsworth. Watch the 29th movie of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) on OTT this week. A documentary named ‘The Making of Thor Love and Thunder’ is also being released on the same day along with the movie.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Release date: 8 September 2022

Ek Villain Returns

Starring John Abraham, Disha Patani, Arjun Kapoor, and Tara Sutaria in the lead roles, Ek Villain Returns was directed by Mohit Suri. Set 8 years after the events of the first film, the plot revolves around a cab driver who goes on a killing spree, with his girlfriend’s aid, in the name of the Smiley Killer. The movie received an average response from the critics and audience alike during its theatrical run and had decent box office collections.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 9 September 2022

Sayanna Varthakal

Sayanna Varthakal is a Malayalam black-comedy political drama directed by Arun Chandiui and stars Gokul Suresh and Sharanya Sharma in the lead roles. Frustrated with the corrupt education system in the country, the head of a skilled education centre decides to spill the truths behind the scenes in an interview with an independent TV channel. What happens after the interviews and the repercussions of his statements form the rest of the plot.

OTT platform: Sun NXT

Release date: 5 September 2022

Untold: Race of the Century

Untold Race of the Century is a documentary film about the historic win by the Australia II Yacht at the 1983 America’s Cup. In this docu-film, the Australian crew from 1983 recollect the events and innovations that led to their victory.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 6 September 2022

Paappan

Yet another Malayalam movie releasing this week on OTT, Paappan is a crime thriller directed by Joshiy. Starring Suresh Gopi in the titular role, the film features Neeta Pillai, Gokul Suresh, Asha Sharath, and others in supporting roles. The movie was earlier released at the theatres on 29 July 2022 and turned out to be a commercial success, Abraham Mathew, a voluntarily retired officer, and his daughter are unwillingly looped in to solve a long-standing murder case. How they get to the bottom of the case forms the plot of Paappan.

OTT platform: Zee5

Release date: 7 September 2022

Along with these movies, two animated comedy-drama movies are also releasing on OTT this week of September. The Simpsons: Welcome to the Club and Pinocchio will be released on Disney+ Hotstar on 8 September.

