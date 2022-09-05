This week of September is packed with OTT releases. Be it movies or web series, you are in for a binge-worthy watch this entire week. Famous web series in the Indian context will be out with freshly-brewed content, and we are super excited. On the international front, an exciting k-drama has got us waiting. Watch these 5 upcoming web series releasing on OTTs this week of September to continue your binge streak.

Here is the list of upcoming web series releasing this week of September on OTTs.

Indian Predator: The Diary of a Serial Killer

Dheerendra Singh, a young journalist, is found brutally murdered with his genitals mutilated. The Uttar Pradesh Police find a diary of the suspect, Raja Kolander, which has the names of 13 other to-be victims. He is a cold-blooded murderer, psycho, suspected cannibal, and whatnot. Watch this real-life docu-series that encapsulates the interviews of officials concerned in this disturbing series of killings and other witnesses.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 7 September 2022

Narco-Saints

Based on true incidents, Narco-Saints is an upcoming Korean action thriller series directed by Yoon Jong-bin. Jeon Yo-hwan, a Korean drug lord, has taken control of the South American city of Suriname. An ordinary businessman is forced by his fate to get on the team of the National Intelligence Service to catch the drug lord. The plot unfolds around his life-threatening journey to eliminate Jeon Yo-hwan. Narco-Saints stars Ha Jung-woo, Hwang Jung-min, Park Hae-soo, and others in crucial roles.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 9 September 2022

Love Between Fairy and Devil

Love Between Fairy and Devil is a 2022 Chinese fantasy TV series based on a novel of the same name written by Jiu Lu Fei Xiang. A goddess, reborn as a fairy, resurrects a demon she was destined to slay. In the process of killing the fairy, the demon falls desperately in love with her loveliness. The series stars Yu Shuxin, Dylan Wang, Joe Xu, and others in crucial roles.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 9 September

Tierra Incognita

Tierra Incognita is an upcoming mystery horror series directed by Sebastia Pivotto. Eric Dalaras loses his parents mysteriously at an amusement park. Eight years ago, he, with the help of his friends, sister, and aunt, decides to uncover the truth behind the disappearance of his parents. On his search, he enters a scary and unknown world hidden deep in the dark cosmos. The series stars Pedro Maurizi, Mora Fisz, and others in lead roles.

OTT platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Release date: 8 September 2022

Cobra Kai S5

Cobra Kai is an American martial arts comedy-drama and a spinoff to The Karate Kid films by Robert Mark Kamen. Set 34 years after the All-Valley Karate Tournament, Jhonny Lawrence, now in his 50s, decides to reopen the Cobra Kai karate dojo. This also reignites the rivalry with Daniel LaRusso, who defeated Jhonny in the 1984 tourney. The plot unfolds around how Jhonny trains a new kid and takes the rivalry forward. The cast includes Ralph Macchio, William Zabka, Courtney Henggeler, and others in crucial roles.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 9 September 2022

