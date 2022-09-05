The biggest Telugu reality show is finally back in its original format to entertain the masses. With a grand launch last night, the host Akkineni Nagarjuna who will be collaborating with Bigg Boss Telugu for the fourth time, announced the final list of participants for season 6 on Sunday.

Twenty-one contestants will be battling it out for the Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6 title. The new season will air on Star Maa at 6 pm and stream 24 hours live on Disney+ Hotstar. Unlike the previous seasons, this season has an ordinary man and celebrities in the house. The grand launch also witnessed a special appearance of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. They were there to promote their movie Brahmastram: Part One- Shiva, in which Nagarjuna will also be seen in a prominent role.

The final list of participants who will be a part of the mega entertainment show, Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6 includes Keerthi Bhat, Sudeepa Pinky, Srihan, Neha Chowdary, Chalaki Chanti, Sri Satya, Arjun Kalyan, Geetu Royal, Abhinaya Shree, Marina Abraham, Rohit Sahni, Bala Aditya, Vasanthi Krishnan, Shani Salmon, Inaya Sulthana, RJ Surya, Faima, Adi Reddy, Raj Sekhar, Arohi Rao, LV Revanth.

The common contender Adi Reddy is a YouTuber who came to the limelight with his Bigg boss reviews. He will be seen participating in this house along with all other celebrities. Stay tuned to witness the drama and get weekly updates on the Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6.

