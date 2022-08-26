After the success of the non-stop version of the Bigg Boss Telugu reality show hosted by Nagarjuna, the show makers have announced the release date for the much-awaited Bigg Boss Telugu season 6.

The show is all set to premiere on 4 September 2022. Director Prasanth Varma who has directed the new promo video, announced the release date earlier today on Twitter. Season 6 will also be hosted by the veteran actor Nagarjuna for the fourth time. Actors Nani and Jr. NTR have also hosted the show previously.

Season 6 of the Bigg Boss Telugu show has been making headlines recently for the selection of its contestants and release date. It is to be believed that besides celebrity contestants, commoners will also be taking part. The final list of contenders is yet to be released. The show will air on Star Maa starting next Sunday. Bigg Boss Telugu Non-Stop which ended earlier this year had a different concept, where the house of the participants was live for 24 hours. Bindhu Madhavi lifted the title trophy, to become the first-ever woman to win the title of this Telugu reality show.

