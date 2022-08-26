With much anticipation, Friday is here which means it’s time to catch up on some OTT content. This last weekend of August is packed with some great content on OTT, be it movies or web series. From Delhi Crime Season 2 to O Manchi Roju Chusi Chepta, here is a list of movie and web series releases on OTT today, that you should be excited about. The gloomy monsoon weather calls for a movie night, or even a movie marathon this weekend. Continue your binge streak with all these trending web series and movies. Grab yourselves some popcorn and Coca-Cola, and get going!

#1 Seoul Vibe (Movie)

Seoul Vibe is an upcoming South Korean action film directed by Moon Hyun-sung and stars Yoo Ah-in, Go Kyung-pyo, and others in lead roles. Set during the 1988 Seoul Olympic Games, the plot revolves around a crew named Sangedong Supreme Team. The leader of the group along with the leader of a biker gang, a master of the city streets, and two others set on a mission to uncover the corrupt practices of the government and the slush funds.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 26 August

#2 Samaritan (Movie)

Samaritan is an upcoming American action science fiction thriller starring the legendary Sylvester Stallone in the lead role. A superhero is believed to be missing after an epic battle. The plot takes a turn when a young boy finds out that the superhero is still among them in disguise. Directed by Julius Avery, the movie is based on a graphic novel of the same name. The movie features Javon Walton, Martin Starr, and others in crucial roles.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: 26 August

#3 O Manchi Roju Chusi Chepta (Movie)

Originally a Tamil movie, O Manchi Roju Chusi Chepta is an adventure comedy starring Vijay Sethupathi, Niharika Konidela, and others in prominent roles. The plot of the movie follows a tribe that worships Yama, the god of death, and carries out robberies for a living. When their leader, Yaman, kidnaps a college girl, the plot takes unexpected twists and turns. The movie was directed by Arumuga Kumar.

OTT platform: Aha

Release date: August 26

#4 Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach Season 3 (Web Series)

Season one was an adaptation of the British series with the same name. Its huge success paved way for season two in 2022 and the third season will be releasing this week. The lead character Madhav Mishra is preparing for yet another gripping case to be solved. Watch the suspense thriller this week on OTT.

OTT Platform: Disney + Hotstar

Release Date: 26 August 2022

#5 Delhi Crime Season 2 (Web Series)

Created by Richie Mehta, the second season of this crime thriller will be out this week of August. After the huge success of season one, the second season’s trailer has built up anticipation among viewers. This season will focus on finding the killers who are responsible for the quadruple murder that took place in Delhi. The cast of the series includes Shefali Shah, Rasika Dugal, Aakash Dahiya, Adil Hussain, Rajesh Tailang and others in prominent roles.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release Date: 26 August 2022

