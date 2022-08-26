Indigo has announced that the airline company will launch four aircraft dedicated to cargo. The first of the four Indigo air cargo aircrafts, which will be launching in October, will also connect Andhra Pradesh airports. Indigo Airlines Regional Director (South) Giridharan Srinivas said they are considering setting up an air cargo facility in major cities of Andhra Pradesh such as Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, and Rajahmundry.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Indigo airlines had a cargo facility operational in Rajahmundry, which was later closed down. The airline is now planning to make the services available to exporters again. While addressing the Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industries Federation (APCCIF), Indigo officials said that the air cargo facility in Visakhapatnam was customs-notified, from where cargo is being exported to 27 overseas destinations. Indigo officials urged the Chamber members to create awareness regarding the Central Government’s Krishi Kalyan Yojana, which provides discounts on transport changers to exporters.

AP Chambers’ president-elect Potluri Bhaskara Rao said there is an enormous potential for Indio in air cargo transportation of agro and aqua products from Andhra Pradesh, as the state is one of the largest producers in the country. He also expressed that cold storage at airports will make way for the transport of perishable goods and urged the Indigo officials to set up cargo flight schedules to build confidence among the exporters.

Indigo Airlines Regional Manager (AP & Telangana) Mahesh Ganesan, APCCIF general secretary B. Raja Sekhar and other officials also attended the seminar.

