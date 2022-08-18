Sadly, the Jurassic World franchise has decided to end its exploration into the world of dinosaurs with Jurassic World Dominion as its last part. If you are a fan of the franchise, we feel you. English action sci-fi movies being the best OTT entertainers to watch, here are some more movies from the same basket you can enjoy if you liked Jurassic World Dominion. Escape reality and live the life of these fictional characters as they chase evil.

List of English action sci-fi movies to watch on OTT if you liked Jurassic World Dominion

#1 The Predator

Directed by Shane Black, this 2018 movie stars Olivia Munn, Boyd Holbrook, Jacob Tremblay, and others in lead roles. Armed sniper Quinn McKenna, who believes that his son Rory’s autism is a step forward in human evolution, teams up with other fugitives and a scientist to kill the Predator and rescue Rory, who was kidnapped.

OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

#2 Moonfall

Directed by Roland Emmerich, the cast of the movie includes Halle Berry, Patrick Wilson, John Bradley and others in lead roles. When a strange force knocks the moon out of its orbit and sends it racing into a collision course with Earth, the world is on the verge of extinction. Jocinda “Jo” Fowler, a NASA official, teams up with a guy from her past and a conspiracy theorist for an improbable expedition into orbit to preserve humanity only weeks before impact.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

#3 Mad Max: Fury Road

Directed by George Miller, the cast of the movie includes Tom Hardy, Charlize Theron, Nicholas Hoult and others in lead roles. Max, a wanderer and survivor in a post-apocalyptic wasteland, reluctantly teams up with Imperator Furiosa, a warrior rebel, in an effort to remove a tyrant who controls the land’s water supply. The movie received positive reviews from all fans, and critiques making it one of the best movies in the genre.

OTT Platform: Netflix

#4 Venom: Let There Be Carnage

Directed by Andy Serkis the cast of the movie includes Tom Holland, Tom Hardy, Woody Harrelson, Naomie Harris and others in lead roles. Eddie Brock conducts an interview with Cletus Kasady, a serial killer who is currently on death row, in an effort to save his faltering career. Carnage escapes from the prison after taking control of Cletus’ body.

OTT Platform: Netflix

#5 Black Widow

Directed by Cate Shortland, the cast of the movie includes Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh, David Harbour and others in lead roles. Based on the character of the same name, this superhero movie is a must-watch. Former KGB agent Natasha Romanoff is astonished to learn that General Dreykov, her former handler, is still alive. She is compelled to face her terrible past as she attempts to avoid Taskmaster’s captivity.

OTT Platform: Disney + Hotstar

Comment below or ping us on Instagram and let us know your favourite action sci-fi movie to watch on OTT.