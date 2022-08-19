A first-of-its-kind Composite Indoor Shooting Range (CISR) was inaugurated by Vice-Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta, AVSM, YSM, VSM, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command (ENC) at INS Karna on Thursday, near Bheemili, Vizag.

The CISR is a state-of-the-art, self-contained, 25m, six-lane, live firing range for all primary and secondary weapons in the Navy. With advanced target systems with associated control software, this range would enable personnel to hone their firing skills, enabling them to challenge and take on adversaries in demanding scenarios.

The range has been set up in conformity with contemporary international standards by an Indian firm as an example of the Atma Nirbhar Bharat initiative in the year of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’.The entire facility was set up in a record time of 120 days from the award of the contract to the firm.

According to the press release by the Eastern Naval Command, INS Karna is the first in the Navy and perhaps the only military unit in the country to set up and use CISR. According to the authorities, the Composite Indoor Shooting Range facility in Vizag would significantly enhance the operational capability of the naval personnel of ENC. The new facility will enable them to take up tasks through uninterrupted training under controlled conditions for a wide variety of weapons and simulated situations.

