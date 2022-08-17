It is not always that a director exactly brings an output of what he had initially imagined. There are also times when their thought process is beyond what the audience can capture. This gap created space for some confusing movies which got mixed responses from the audience. Their storylines are difficult to understand in one go and therefore need to be viewed multiple times. Here are the 6 most confusing English movies to watch for a mind-bending experience.

#1 Primer

This 2004 movie is directed by Shane Carruth that stars himself and David Sullivan in lead roles. The movie is about how two engineers accidentally create a time machine and face the dark consequences of their actions. The movie gets very confusing as it gets difficult to stay on track with the timelines. Just like how the main characters are stuck solving a problem, the audience will get stuck understanding it.

#2 Enemy

This 2013 mystery thriller directed by Denis Villeneuve is about how a college professor spots an actor identical to him. He tracks down his doppelganger and starts living the latter’s life which eventually leads to a lot of problems. Yet again the storyline gets confusing for the audience as they get caught up in figuring out who is who. The identities of the two men are thrown into flux, but overall, the movie received good feedback for its lead role played by Jake Gyllenhaal. The cast also includes Sarah Gadon, Melanie Laurent and others in lead roles.

#3 Donnie Darko

Directed by Richard Kelly in 2011, this science fiction psychological thriller is about an awkward teenager who befriends a bunny only he can see. The bunny tells him that the world will end in 28 days, 6 hours, 42 minutes and 12 seconds, and manipulates the teenager to commit crimes. The director who tried to portray that the universe is meant to collide, or go on its own path did not reach the audience. Despite its difficult-to-understand narrative, the movie was widely praised by critics. The cast of the movie includes Jake Gyllenhaal, Drew Barrymore, Maggie Gyllenhaal and others in prominent roles.

#4 Inception

This action thriller by Christopher Nolan casts Leonardo DiCaprio, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Cillian Murphy, Tom Hardy, Elliot Page and others in prominent roles. The movie focuses on how dreams can be constructed, manipulated, shared and destroyed. DiCaprio who plays a professional thief steals information by infiltrating the subconscious of his targets. He is offered a deal of wiping his criminal history clean by implanting another person’s idea into a target’s mind. The movie was rated number 1 among the top 10 confusing movies according to a London-based website.

#5 Interstellar

Yet another Christopher Nolan movie that has made it to the most confusing movies to watch for a mind-bending experience, Interstellar hit the screens back in 2014. The science fiction adventure movie is about the future when Earth become inhabitable. An ex-NASA pilot and a farmer are tasked to find a new planet for humans. The movie gets confusing as it is not possible to understand the astrophysics the movie delves into. On the contrary, it is also considered one of the most straightforward movies of Nolan ever made. The cast of the movie includes Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain and others in lead roles.

#6 Mulholland Drive

This 2011 mystery thriller was directed by David Lynch and stars Naomi Watts, Justin Theroux, Laura Elena Harring and others in prominent roles. The movie is about Rita who lost her memory and Betty a movie actress who team up to find out the former’s true identity. They find clues related to Rita’s accident and piece together her past. The movie came across to the audience as confusing and misleading. The characters appear and disappear and the plot of the movie seems to dribble out.

