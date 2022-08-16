As we are still getting over the long weekend, a few movie releases are lined up on OTT platforms this week of August to keep us entertained. From crime thrillers to action dramas, a total of five movies in Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Tamil languages are up for their digital premieres. If you are wondering about how to get through a hectic week of work, fret no as these releases seem promising with interesting plotlines.

Here is the list of movie releases on OTT platforms this week of August.

Highway

Directed by KV Guhan, Highway is an upcoming Telugu crime thriller starring Anand Devarakonda in the lead role. A serial killer, whose primary targets are young women, wreaks havoc in the city with a series of brutal murders leaving no clues around for the police to trace him. While the cops are on his trail, a free-spirited photographer sets himself on a mission to take down the killer to save his girlfriend. Saiyami Kher, Abhishek Banerjee, Sathya, and others play crucial roles in Highway.

OTT platform: Aha

Release date: 19 August

Heaven

Heaven is a Malayalam crime thriller directed by Unni Govindraj and stars Suraj Venjaramoodu, Sudev Nair, Vinaya Prasad, and others in prominent roles. The plot revolves around a Sub Inspector of Police who is assigned the duty to investigate a homicide. The movie was well-appreciated on its release in June and was a decent box-office hit as well owing to its gripping storyline and screenplay.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Release date: 19 August

Yaanai

Yaanai is a Tamil action drama directed by Hari Gopalakrishnan and stars Arun Vijay, Ramchandra Raju, Samuthirakani, Raadhika Sarathkumar, and others in crucial roles. Set in Ramanathapuram, the plot revolves around how the youngest son of an influential man tries to save his family from a threat. Initially released in the theatres in July 2022, the movie received positive reviews and is one of the highest-grossing Tamil films of this year so far.

OTT platform: Zee5

Release date: 19 August

Bairagi

Starring Shiva Rajkumar, Anjali, Dhananjaya, and others in crucial roles, Bairagee is a Kannada action film directed by Vijay Milton. The plot revolves around Shiva, a short-tempered man, who moves to a new town after his grandfather’s death. He gets triggered by an incident there which unfolds the rest of the plot.

OTT platform: Voot

Release date: 19 August

Royal Teen

Directed by Emilie Beck, Royal Teen is a romantic drama starring Ines Asserson and Mathias Storhoi in the lead roles. The plot revolves around a teenage girl with a scandal-ridden past who falls in love with the crown prince. As she tries very to keep her secret from spilling out, she strikes an unlikely romance with the boy from the royal family.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 17 August

