For those confused about what to watch this weekend, we are here with a list of movie releases this week of August on OTT platforms. With this week already filled with some exciting titles, these additions are sure to add up more spice to your plans. From Fahadh Faasil to Vin Diesel, your favourite stars are all set to entertain you on the OTTs.

Read on for the list of movie releases on OTT platforms this week of August. Also, don’t forget to check out the list of web series releasing this week here.

Malayankunju

Initially released in theatres on 22 July 2022, Malayankunju is a Malayalam film directed by Mahesh Narayanan. The movie stars Fahadh Faasil and Rajisha Vijayan. Malayankunju revolves around a survivor of a landslide that destroys many lives in the high ranges of Kerala. How the electrician copes with his father’s death and finds his way back to a normal life form the crux of the plot. AR Rahman composed the music for this movie.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: 11 August

Shabaash Mithu

Starring Taapsee Pannu in the role of legendary Indian cricket Mithali Raj, Shabaash Mithu is a biopic of the ex-captain of the Indian Women’s Cricket Team. The movie encapsulates the inspiring journey of Mithali Raj from a girl with many dreams to a legend who inspired a whole generation. This movie was directed by Srijit Mukherjee and was received well across the country by the audience.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 12 August

Rashtra Kavach Om

Starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjana Sanghi, Jackie Shroff, Ashutosh Rana, and several other well-known actors in prominent roles, Rashtra Kavach Om is an upcoming Hindi action thriller directed by Kapil Verma. The plot of the movie revolves around Om Rathore, a special para forces commando who sets on a mission to save his country.

OTT platform: Zee5

Release date: 11 August

Window Seat

Window Seat is a Kannada romantic suspense thriller directed by Sheetal Shetty. Starring Nirup Bhandari, Sanjana Anand, and Amrutha Iyengar in the lead roles, the movie was well received by the audience during its theatrical run. The plot of the movie revolves around a loner and hopeless romantic, Raghu, who loves to take the window seat on his commute to work daily. One day, he spots the murder of a girl he observes daily during his journey and tries to solve the mystery behind it. Little does he know that it will get him entangled in a series of questions.

OTT platform: Zee5

Release date: 11 August

Cadaver

Directed by Anup Panicker, Cadaver is a Tamil suspense thriller starring Amala Paul in the lead role. The plot revolves around a forensic surgeon who takes up the task to solve a series of mysterious deaths in a peaceful village. How she tackles the case despite many discouraging her forms the rest of the plot.

OTT platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Release date: 12 August

Day Shift

Day Shift is an upcoming American vampire action comedy starring Jamie Foxx, Dave Franco, Snoop Dogg, and others in crucial roles. The plot revolves around the father of an 8-year-old who works as a pool cleaner to survive. But secretly, he is a vampire hunter. How he masks his identity and hunts down the blood-sucking creatures is the story of Day Shift. This movie was directed by JJ Perry.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 12 August

Bloodshot

Based on the Valiant Comics character of the same name, Bloodshot is a 2020 American superhero thriller directed by David SF Wilson. The plot of the movie revolves around a dead soldier who is brought back to life with the aid of advanced biotechnology. He sets out on a mission to take vengeance for his death. The movie stars Vin Diesel in the titular role while Eiza Gonzalez, Sam Heughan, and others play crucial roles.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 12 August

