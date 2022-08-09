The week ahead is filled with several web series releasing on OTT platforms. With a list of holidays approaching, thanks to Raksha Bandhan and Independence Day, you are sure to find your saviour in the OTTs for some solid entertainment. So without further ado, head out to the digital world and check out these new releases.

Here is the list of web series releasing this week of August on OTT you can watch during the long weekend.

Hello World

Directed by Sivasai Vardhan, Hello World is an upcoming Telugu rom-com series starring Sadaa, Aryan Rajesh, Ravi Varma, and a whole lot of new faces in crucial roles. The plot revolves around a gang of new interns at an IT firm. How they fight through struggles, find love, and live their life to the fullest, all together, forms a major portion of Hello World. This upcoming web series is being produced by Niharika Konidela.

OTT platform: Zee5

Release date: 12 August

I Just Killed My Dad

I Just Killed My Dad is a true-crime docuseries based on a 2019 incident in the Templet family. The infamous incident involves a young son, Anthony Templet, killing his father by shooting him with a gun. This 3-episode short docuseries interestingly explains how Anthony killed his father due to mental health issues.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 9 August

School Tales: The Series

School Tales: The Series is a Thai horror series which is adapted from various horror comics. In the eight episodes, the series covers eight different terrifying stories that happen in schools during the night. From a headless ghost to a canteen that serves food made out of human meat, the stories are gruesome, horrifying and will haunt you even in your dreams. School Tales is a must-watch for all horror lovers but definitely not for the faint-hearted.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 9 August

A Model Family

Starring Jung-woo, Park Hee-soon, Yoon Jin-seo, and others in crucial roles, A Model Family is a Korean crime thriller series created by Kim Jin-woo and Lee Jae-gon. The plot revolves around a bankrupt family surrounded by several troubles personally and professionally. When one of them accidentally finds a car loaded with cash, the lives of the family members take unexpected turns as they are now up against a drug cartel.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 12 August

Never Have I Ever S3

Created by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher, Never Have I Ever is a teen comedy-drama starring Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Poorna Jagannathan, Darren Barnet, and others in crucial roles. Set in San Fernando, the plot of the series revolves around an Indian-American high school girl who deals with her life post her father’s death. She has a sorrowful freshman year at high school and is determined to enhance her social and personal life. How she deals with the trauma and deals with her school life forms the crux of Never Have I Ever.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 12 August

Indian Matchmaking S2

Indian Matchmaking is a reality television show created by Smriti Mundhra. Sima, a matchmaker, goes around the town, finding the interests of the young boys and girls and setting up dates between people with similar tastes. Watch this walking Tinder with a new set of bachelors and bachelorettes in town in the second season of Indian Matchmaking.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 10 August

Locke & Key S3

Locke & Key is an American supernatural horror drama based on a comic book series of the same name by Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez. The series first premiered on 7 February 2020 and was received well by the viewers. This fantasy series revolves around the Locke family that moves to a new city upon the father’s murder. The children start finding keys to mysterious doors inside their house that open a whole new world, Soon, they find out that a demon is in search of these keys. Locke & Key was developed by Carlton Cuse, Meredith Averill, and Aron Eli Coleite.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 10 August

Udan Patolas S2

The last on the list of web series releasing this week of August on OTT is Udan Patolas starring Apoorva Arora, Aastha Sidana, Poppy Jabbal, and Sukhamani Sadana in the lead roles. Udan Patolas was directed by Shakti Sagar Chopra. The plot revolves around four young girls from Punjab and the work-life situations, relationships, and other aspects of their life. How they follow their ambitions while living life to the fullest in a city unfolds throughout the series.

OTT platform: Amazon miniTV

Release date: 11 August

Let us know which one of these web series releasing this week of August on OTT are you waiting for. Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag Instagram and website for more updates.