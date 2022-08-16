A home-alone woman was found murdered in an under-construction apartment at Sujatha Nagar, Pendurthi on Monday. It is the second case of murder reported under the Pendurthi Police Station limits, Visakhapatnam.

The deceased, who has been identified as Appukonda Lakshmi (45), was survived by her husband Demudu (55) who is working as a watchman. According to the police, the deceased was asleep when she was attacked with an iron rod. She suffered severe head injuries as the attacker hit her on the head. The police detained a man who was found suspiciously moving around. An iron rod has been found in his possession, but the Visakhapatnam City Police are yet to ascertain a motive for the murder.

The deceased woman hails from Ganisettipalem of Kothavalasa Mandal, Vizianagaram and was working along with her husband in the city. Upon investigation, the police ascertained that the husband was away while the unfortunate incident took place. The police, who have taken a special interest in this case, have been probing to check if there exists a connection with another murder of a couple, D Lakshmi and D Appa Rao, who were murdered at an under-construction apartment in Chinamushidiwada, Vizianagaram on 8 August 2022.

The police of the Pendurthi station, who found out that all those who were murdered belonged to Vizianagaram, are yet to ascertain the motive of the murder. No suspect has been arrested yet, and the investigation is on.

