On Sunday, 14 August 2022, a case was booked against a man at the Pendurthi Police Station for passing lewd comments against a family in a public place in Visakhapatnam. Earlier, a video of the man, identified as Manohar, went viral on social media. He was seen abusing and threatening a family of three on Friday night near Pendurthi.

As per the statement of the complainants, Manohar passed comments against them while they were travelling on motorcycles on Friday night. This led to a heated argument between the two parties when the accused started to threaten the family, including a woman. It was said that the man was under the influence of alcohol when the incident took place.

Cases have been booked by the Visakhapatnam City Police against the miscreant under relevant sections for abusing the family near Pendurthi.

