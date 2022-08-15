Waltair Division of the East Coast Railways organised an exhibition at the Visakhapatnam Railway Station to exhibit rare photographs as a part of the Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, on Sunday, the eve of Independence Day

Paying respect to the sufferings and sacrifices of people during the partition of India, the main objective was to bring to light the agony of displacement. The Partition Horrors Remembrance Day is celebrated as a reminder to the country that its independence came at cost of many lives.

Joining the function, Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha), Visakhapatnam MVV Satyanarayana, said that this is the day that reminds us of the partition tragedy and the sacrifices of millions of people before getting Independence. MLC PVN Madhav said that some many unsung heroes & heroines sacrificed their lives for the cause of liberation of India and faced many hardships during the freedom struggle. Railways played a key role in the freedom struggle, he added. Speaking on the occasion PGVR Naidu said that Visakhapatnam also played important role in the non-cooperation movement, Swadeshi movement and freedom fighters like Alluri Sitarama Raju showed their valour against foreign rule.

Addressing the gathering at the Visakhapatnam Railway Station exhibition, Divisional Railway Manager Anup Satpathy said that Waltair Division since its inception did an immense contribution to Nation building and the spirit continued for the development of this region. Waltair Division is the toughest division in Indian Railways with rough terrain but continues to be the best Division in all aspects. The DRM thanked the public representatives for their exceptional cooperation with Railways and support for the developmental activities of the Waltair Division. ADRM (Infra) Shri Sudhir Kumar Gupta, Branch officers, staff and the public witnessed the grand occasion.

To mark the occasion, an exhibition on Partition Horrors was also organised at various important Stations like Vizianagaram, Rayagada etc. Selfie points of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav were also provided at these stations. The dignitaries visited the exhibition and took selfies at selfie points.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more updates.