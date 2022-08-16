The Andhra Pradesh (AP) State Government has introduced a new app for all government schools to tackle complaints about teachers not attending school regularly. The new app powered by Artificial Intelligence will now mark attendance through face recognition. Government school teachers from across the state have been opposing the new proposition by the government.

Up until now, teachers had to mark their attendance through biometrics, which has now been replaced with a face app system. The Ministry of Education in its new move aims to ensure teachers report to their duties on time. It has been specified that every teacher must punch in their attendance by 9 am, even a one-minute delay might result in that day being treated as a holiday.

The Sims-AP app which is available on the Android PlayStore will also be used to take the attendance of the students at government schools. The AP Government has issued an order that every school teacher must download the app, but the rate of download seems to be very low. While 1.8 lakh teachers are working in the state, it is reported that 25 to 30 thousand people have downloaded it.

On the other hand, AP government school teachers have been opposing the implementation of the new Sims-AP app. They have been citing the reason that many people still do not use smartphones and have been questioning the stability of the internet in villages. The teacher’s union has also brought up the issue of unstable servers and how the government has planned to tackle this issue. The teachers have urged the government to resolve these technical issues before the app download is made compulsory.

