A new week brings hope for fresh entertainment. So does the first week of March 2023. With a handful of movies releasing at the theatres this Friday, make sure to book your tickets in advance. From Hindi suspense thrillers to Tamil action, these movies are packed with entertainment. Choose which of these movies releasing this Friday piques your interest and let us know in the comments below.

Here is a list of movies releasing at the theatres this Friday to watch out for.

#1 In Car -Hindi

Directed by Harsh Wardhan, this Hindi thriller stars Ritika Singh in the lead role. The plot is set on a national highway in Haryana. The story is about a one-day affair, where three men abduct an innocent girl from a bus stop in daylight. The gripping trailer has caught our attention, and we for one cannot wait to watch how Ritika escapes at the theatres this weekend.

Release Date: 3 March 2023

#2 Bagheera – Tamil

Starring Prabhu Deva and Amyra Dastur in the lead roles, this Tamil action thriller is directed by Adhik Ravichandran. The plot of the story follows a psychologically affected serial killer who kills women for passion. The cast also includes Janani Iyer, Sanchita Shetty, Sonia Agarwal and others in prominent roles.

Release Date: 3 March 2023

#3 Ariyavan – Tamil

Based on real incidents, the protagonist showcases how girls get caught by cheaters and are blackmailed. The movie also shows how girls should be handling such situations and protect themselves. Directed by Mithran R Jawahar, the cast of the movie includes Ishaaon, Daniel Balaji, Pranali Ghoghare and others.

Release Date: 3 March 2023

#4 Kadala Theerada Bhargava – Kannada

Directed by Pannaga Somashekar, this Kannada drama stars newcomers Bharath Gowda and Patel Varun along with Shruthi Prakash in the lead roles. The intense trailer has caught the attention of the audience with its action sequences and unique love story angle. Head to the theatres this weekend to get a deeper glimpse.

Release Date: 3 March 2023

#5 Creed III – English

A much-awaited release at the theatres this week, Creed III directed by and starring Michael B Jordan in the lead role is a must-watch. Fans of the sports drama are in for a treat as the trailer of the movie gets you off your seats. After dominating the boxing world, Creed encounters a childhood friend who resurfaces after his prison time. The face-off between former friends is more than just a fight. Watch the intense action at the theatres this week.

Release Date: 3 March 2023

