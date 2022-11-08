Andhra Pradesh Minister of Industries, Infrastructure and IT Gudivada Amarnath announced that the Global Investors Summit will take place in Vizag on 3 and 4 March 2023. He expressed that this conclave would attract valuable foreign investments and boost employment in the city as well as the state. Amarnath also revealed the government’s plans to conduct roadshows in several countries to attract MNCs and other firms to participate in the 2023 Global Investors Summit in Vizag.

Also read: PM Modi to visit Vizag, avoid these routes on 12 November

To make this conclave a success, the government would appoint well-renowned industrialists and businessmen in the state as the brand ambassadors, he said. Due to the COIVID-19 pandemic, no such conclave has been organised in the state in the last three years. The government is leaving no stone unturned to make the upcoming meet a grand affair. Minister Amarnath emphasised that the development of agriculture, marine, defence, automotive, electric vehicles, tourism, and health care would be primary focus areas.

Speaking about the port infrastructure projects, he said that the Ramayyapatnam Port will start functioning by January 2024. Further, Amarnath addressed the media about PM Modi’s visit to Vizag on 11 November. The minister expressed that the state government appealed to the centre regarding the Bhogapuram Airport. He added that the authorities are planning to launch the project through the hands of the PM if the centre approves it.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city updates.