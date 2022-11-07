The Prime Minister (PM) of India, Narendra Modi, will be visiting Vizag on the 11 and 12 November, and the city has started gearing up for a warm welcome. Apart from various arrangements being underway, several traffic restrictions have been announced by the police.

Both Modi and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will be arriving in the city on 11 November, and approximately. Around two lakh people are expected to participate in the gathering organised at the Andhra University Engineering College Grounds on 12 November. Main junctions in the city, such as the Hanumanthuwaka Junction, Maddilapalem Junction, Asilmetta Junctions, Satyam Junction, Jodugullapalem Beach Road, and the RK Beach Road, are expected to experience heavy traffic jams. Hence, the police have advised daily commuters to use alternative routes.

PM Modi will be visiting Vizag to inaugurate central government infrastructural projects worth nearly ₹10,475 crores. He is expected to lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of the Visakhapatnam Railway Station and inaugurate the ₹26,000 crores worth expansion project of the HPCL Petroleum Refinery. The new green campus of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) and a new cruise terminal at the Visakhapatnam Port will also be inaugurated by the Prime Minister.

A minute-to-minute schedule of the list of events is yet to be released by the officials.

