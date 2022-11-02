Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Vizag on 11 and 12 November 2022 and inaugurate ₹10,475 crores worth of projects in the state. Speaking to the media, MP Vijayasai Reddy confirmed the PM’s Vizag visit and assured that the environment will not be harmed during this.

PM Narendra Modi will be reaching Vizag on the 11th evening and will be staying at the Eastern Naval Command’s INS Chola. On 12 November, a meeting has been scheduled at the Andhra University Engineering Grounds to address a gathering of nearly 1 lakh people, where the PM will inaugurate several schemes for the state.

Addressing the media, MP Vijayasai Reddy said, “The PM’s Vizag visit is governmental and not associated with any political party. The PM is coming here for the sole purpose of inaugurating projects and interacting with the people, therefore, no party can claim it.” He added that the PMO had communicated with the CMO and shared the information earlier today. Addressing the fact that trees may have to be cut off to ensure enough seating capacity for the people, the MP assured, “No trees shall be cut off. If we need to clear the land for security purposes, we will relocate the trees within AU or any other feasible place in the city.” The MP also added that the minute-to-minute meeting schedule of the PM’s visit is yet to be announced.

According to reports, it is to be believed that ₹10,475 crores worth of projects will be inaugurated by the PM, and nothing shall be discussed regarding the Bhogapuram project as the judgement is yet to be announced by the court.

