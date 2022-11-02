Putting road infrastructure development among the top priorities, the Andhra Pradesh Government Whip Karanam Dharmasri appealed to the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways. The Chodavaram MLA put forward a proposal to Nitin Gadkari to convert the Sabbavaram-Tuni route, which is currently a state highway, into a national highway. This route connects Sabbavaram and Tuni via Anakapalli, Elamanchili, Regupalem, S Rayavaram, and Nakkapalli.

Andhra Pradesh MLA Dharmasri pointed out to Gadkari that the modification of the Sabbavaram-Tuni highway will aid in developing seven constituencies. Further, he added that a Detailed Project Report (DPR) has also been prepared for this cause. Stretching across 133 kilometres, the development of this state highway will cost Rs 2,200 crores approximately as per the DPR.

In February 2022, Nitin Gadkari announced that Rs 3 lakh crores would be allocated for developing roads and highways in Andhra Pradesh. Further, the announcement stated that AP would house six out of the 22 greenfield express highways in the country. The Visakhapatnam-Bhogapuram Beach Corridor, Visakhapatnam-Raipur Greenfield Expressway, and others are among the development projects under the pipeline.

