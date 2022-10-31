Making the most of the long coastline of Vizag, the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) is planning to kick off a special tourist cruise ship on the city’s beaches. As per the APTDC’s plan, people can board the ship at the Visakhapatnam Port and deboard at the beach opposite Kailasagiri. This tour is estimated to cover a distance of 10 km, giving those onboard a unique experience of viewing the city from the waters. An MS Class-6 catamaran vessel is set to arrive from Gujarat for trials soon.

Further, more such boats will be brought to Vizag depending on the rise in demand after the pilot period, said APTDC. A private firm in the city would be tasked with managing the sale of tickets for the cruise service and other commercial aspects. The ship would be accommodated at the Visakhapatnam Port. APTDC officials stated that this tourist cruise ship service would be inaugurated soon in Vizag upon gaining the required permissions.

The MS Class-6 catamaran vessel can accommodate 58 persons on a single tour and is a trendy tourist facility across several countries.

