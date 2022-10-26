Ahead of the holiday season, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) launched two special international tour packages from Visakhapatnam to Nepal and Thailand. These tours will cover famous tourist destinations, including accommodation, travel, insurance, and local guides.

Read on for the details of the international tour packages from Visakhapatnam.

Scenic Beauty of Nepal

The Scenic Beauty of Nepal tour package will be five night and six days tour covering areas such as the capital of Nepal, Katmandu, and Pokhara. Travellers will visit Pashupatinath Temple, Boudhanath Stupa, Durbar Square, Tibetian Refugee Centre, Swayambhunath Stupa, Bindhyabasini Mandir, Devil’s Falls and the Gupteshwar Mahadev Cave.

The tour package from Visakhapatnam has been scheduled from 24 November 2022 to 29 November 2022. The cost for single occupancy is ₹58,150, ₹49,499 for double occupancy and ₹48,510 for triple occupancy. The abovementioned costs include air tickets to and from Nepal, accommodation, breakfast and dinner, transfers, sightseeing entry charges, tour guide and travel insurance.

Fascinating Thailand

The trip to Thailand covers destinations such as Pattaya and Bangkok. In Pattaya, the tourists will be taken on a tour to the Nong Nooch Garden, Alcazar Show, Coral Island, and Safari World Tour, while the visit to Bangkok covers a visit to the Golden Buddha and Marble Buddha. The tour commences on 8 December 2022 and ends on 13 December 2022.

The tour package from Visakhapatnam to Thailand is Rs 63,310 for single occupancy, Rs 54,999 for double occupancy, and Rs 54,999 for triple occupancy. It includes air tickets to and from Bangkok along with travel insurance. Tourists will tour Coral Island on a speed bat along with lunch. A local English-speaking guide will accompany the entourage throughout the tour.

For more details regarding these international tour packages from Visakhapatnam, contact Chandan Kumar at +91 8287932318 or the IRCTC office at 0891 2500695.

