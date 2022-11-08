On Tuesday, during the wee hours, the Vizag City Police and the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) officials demolished several shops on the Polamamba Temple Road. The local shop owners claimed the officials have not notified them regarding this sudden demolition of their establishments. On the other hand, the Vizag Police only stated that they demolished the shops near the Polamamba Temple on the orders of the Andhra University Vice-Chancellor.

The shop owners and the public gathered at the demolition sites this morning and demanded an explanation from the officials. According to one of the owners, the officials acted at around 3 am this morning. “We did not receive any prior notice, and the police have been unresponsive when we have asked for a notice”, he said. Earlier today, commuters faced traffic woes due to the after-effects of the shop demolitions.

In response, one of the police officers said they received orders to carry out this demolition at 11 pm last night. An official explanation regarding this unforeseen act is awaited.

A CPI leader expressed dissatisfaction over these officials’ attacks and called them inhuman. He emphasised that these shops are the primary means of bread and butter for many, and demolishing them would directly affect several lives.

